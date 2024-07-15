When Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol and Zoya Akhtar almost confirmed ZNMD 2; see Instagram post

Thirteen years ago, a film burst onto the scene, redefining the landscape of Indian cinema. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was more than just a movie; it was an experience. The film chronicled the journey of three friends, Kabir, Arjun, and Imran, as they embarked on a bachelor's trip to Spain. With a stellar cast including Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin, the film resonated deeply with audiences.

Ever since its release, the film's enduring popularity has led to a demand for a sequel. As fans continue to speculate and theorize about the next chapter in the lives of these beloved characters, we take a trip down memory lane and see when the makers and cast almost confirmed the sequel.

When Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, and Zoya Akhtar almost confirmed ZNMD 2

In October 2023, Farhan Akhtar stirred excitement among ZNMD fans by sharing a photo on his social media account, sparking hopes for a sequel. Farhan aka Imran, posted a selfie with the caption that his look from the movie had come full circle, and he asked Zoya if the boys should go on another trip.

His caption read, "The Imraan look comes full circle. What say @zoieakhtar ..? Should the Bwoys head on another road trip."

Check out Farhan Akhtar's Instagram post here:

Hrithik Roshan was quick to respond in the comments section, expressing his excitement with "Lesssss goooooo!!!!" Abhay Deol also joined in, saying, "I’ve had my bagwati packed since 2012, what’s keeping you guys?"

Finally, Zoya Akhtar nearly confirmed the sequel, adding, "My Bagwati is packed."

When Hrithik Roshan talked about a potential sequel of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Now, as the film has crossed more than a decade since its release, back in 2021 Roshan discussed the potential for a sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

The Krrish actor, speaking to ETimes, mentioned, "The potential for a sequel is always there. It definitely can be done, whether it's in 5 years or 15 years, that doesn’t matter. In fact, that would be really cool!"

