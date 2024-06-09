Who Is Barry Keoghan’s Baby Mama, Alyson Kierans? All We Know As She Likes Cryptic Comments About Actor

Barry Keoghan has been in the buzz for quite a while due to his work in Banshees of Inisherin and Saltburn, but mostly due to his relationship with the Espresso singer Sabrina Carpenter.

Not much is known about his ex, Alyson Kierans, whom he shares a son with. She recently liked a few cryptic comments under her post, made on the Killing Of The Sacred Reindeer actor. Check out basic details about Sandro’s life.

An insight about Alyson Kierans

According to The Sun, Kierans is a Scottish dentist and Orthopedic Therapist. She is employed at ODL Dental Clinic, based in London, England.

The pair met each other for the first time, in a bar in London back in 2021. During this time, Keoghan was filming for Saltburn. The movie also starred Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike.

On May 26, Sandro posted a picture with her son. The photo also featured heart-shaped graffiti on a wall in the street. She captioned the post saying, “No love could ever come close.”

Fans soon noticed her liking comments that basically praised her and were against Keoghan. Check out the comments she liked.

More on Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan

The pair welcomed their only son in 2021 named Brando. Their breakup came after the success of Banshees of Inisherin. A source reported to The Sun in 2023, that his partying was the reason for arguments and Sandro suspected that he “got close” with someone.

The insider added, “As far as she’s concerned, it’s over. Barry was on a massive high after the film’s (The Banshees of Inisherin's) success and deservedly so.”

The rumors about the actor and the Looking At Me singer's relationship were widely swirling around. As per the publication, the rumors were confirmed to be true in February 2023.

The actor’s alleged relationship with Sabrina Carpenter is currently the most talked about subject in pop culture. Now the fans are talking more about it as her music video titled, Please Please Please also features the Dunkirk actor.

