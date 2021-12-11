Who is Suzanne Turquotte? Here’s everything that you need to know about Katrina Kaif’s mother

Actor Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Uri star Vicky Kaushal in a dreamy wedding ceremony on Friday, December 9. Ever since the first photos from their big day has surfaced online, fans of the celebs haven’t stopped gushing about the two. Now, as per media reports, it is said that it was Katrina Kaif’s mother Suzanne Turquotte who held the actor’s hand while walking towards the wedding aisle in the absence of her father Mohammad Kaif. The mother-daughter duo shares a great camaraderie and is also each other’s greatest support system. Hence, here we have curated everything that you need to know about Katrina Kaif’s mother.

Who is Suzanne Turquotte?

Although nothing much is known of Kaif’s mother, media reports suggest Suzanne Turquotte is a lawyer by profession. However, the celebrity mother is not actively pursuing her career in the law firm anymore. Currently, Katrina Kaif’s mother is a teacher trainer and has also devoted her life to supporting vivid charitable causes. Reportedly, Katrina Kaif’s mother separated from her father, when the actress was very young. Previously, in an interview Kaif candidly expressed that her father, unfortunately, had no influence on her upbringing.

However, going by Katrina Kaif’s social media profile, it seems that the mother-daughter duo shares a close bond with each other. The Ek Tha Tiger star often takes to Instagram to share sweet tributes for her mother. From sharing adorable childhood photos to penning down heartfelt captions, Katrina Kaif often openly professes her love for her mother. While sharing one such photo, she wrote, “My mama.... all I loved to do was hug and dance with my mom ... my strongest memory from Childhood is always hanging on to my mom’s waist.”

In another post, she had expressed, “I’ve often wondered how my mom is ALWAYS smiling (touchwood), now I understand it’s because she has dedicated herself to a life of service and that is the greatest joy one can have. As the Dalai Lama says, “if u are looking for inner peace, do something to help others.” It is also reported that Katrina Kaif used her mother’s name Turquotte for almost all her life. However, while entering Bollywood she replaced it with ‘Kaif’ as it was easier to pronounce.

Speaking of the lavish wedding, the actresses pre-wedding ritual began on December 7 which ended with a dreamy marriage ceremony on December 9. Currently, the lovebirds have reportedly jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate their honeymoon. While making their marriage official on social media, the duo also released a joint statement that read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

