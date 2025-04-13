Imran Khan breaks silence on why he split with ex-wife Avantika Malik; ‘We were not supporting...'

Imran Khan has consistently impressed audiences with his performances. He tied the knot with Avantika Malik in 2011, and three years later, in 2014, the couple welcomed their daughter, Imara. However, over time, their relationship faced difficulties, ultimately leading to their separation in 2019. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the challenges that led to their split and shared that "we were not supporting or empowering each other to be the healthiest version of ourselves."

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Imran Khan reflected on his past marriage with Avantika Malik. He reportedly shared that he entered the relationship at a very young age, just 19, with sincere intentions.

However, he explained that in long-term relationships that begin early in life, certain interpersonal patterns often get established based on one's teenage self.

As individuals grow, those patterns may not evolve accordingly. Imran suggested that, in their case, both he and Avantika may not have supported or empowered each other enough to become the healthiest versions of themselves.

Khan expressed that he has developed a deeply close and transparent bond with his daughter, something he had always hoped to nurture.

He mentioned that it was important for him to create a space where his daughter feels secure and supported, knowing he is always there for her. He also emphasized his desire for her to feel comfortable speaking openly with him, without any fear of being judged.

Advertisement

The Delhi Belly actor shared that his daughter has opened up to him about her emotions during quiet bedtime moments, which he described as a safe and intimate space.

He recalled that in those few minutes before sleep when the lights are low, she often confides in him about her innermost feelings. He admitted feeling deeply moved and overwhelmed by the trust she places in him during these conversations, calling such moments truly priceless.

The actor is presently in a relationship with Lekha Washington. The couple is frequently spotted together, often making headlines for their strong chemistry and affectionate moments. They recently made a rare public appearance in the city, drawing attention with their sweet public display of affection.

ALSO READ: Kesari Chapter 2 song O Shera - Teer Te Taj OUT: Netizens find Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan starrer’s powerful track ‘pure fire’