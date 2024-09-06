Imran Khan admits sharing ‘special kind of relationship’ with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na co-star Genelia Deshmukh: ‘It feels like you are meeting your...'

Imran Khan appears to be stepping back into the limelight after staying out of the public eye for years. In a recent event, he spoke warmly about his bond with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na co-star Genelia Deshmukh, describing their relationship as truly special. He said, “We do actually share a very special kind of relationship.” “It feels like you are meeting your old college buddy,” the actor further added.

At a recent event, Imran Khan spoke warmly about the special bond he has with Genelia Deshmukh. He shared that their interactions have become more frequent recently because their children attend the same school. In a video shared by Fimygyan from an event, the actor noted that seeing Genelia regularly during school drop-offs and pick-ups feels like reconnecting with an old college friend. "Whenever I see her there is genuinely this warm feeling,” he said before adding, “People who knew you back then. That kind of relationship is special and it continues to feel that way today.”

Aamir Khan Productions recently marked the 16th anniversary of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na on their official Instagram page with a heartwarming video. The clip brought back Imran Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Manjari Fadnis, and other members of the film’s beloved friend group, all seen singing the iconic song from the film in a cozy setting.

As the video wraps up, Karan Makhija humorously threatens, "I’ll shoot you if you sing this song again," to which Imran Khan lightheartedly responds, "Sorry sir, it’s been 16 years." The accompanying caption highlights the enduring appeal of the song, celebrating how it continues to be cherished and sung with love, even after all these years.

Genelia Deshmukh and Imran Khan starred together in two notable films that remain memorable for their audience. Their first film, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008), was a significant hit, showcasing their remarkable chemistry and setting the stage for their continued collaboration in Bollywood. This film, which celebrated both friendship and contemporary romance, featured a strong supporting cast, including Ratna Pathak Shah, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Prateik Babbar, and Naseeruddin Shah.

They reunited for Break Ke Baad (2010), a romantic comedy that explored the intricacies of modern relationships and career challenges. Both movies received acclaim for their performances and the genuine rapport between the lead actors.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Imran Khan’s last film was Katti Batti, released in 2015, after which he took an extended hiatus from acting. He was set to make a comeback with a much-anticipated spy-thriller directed by Abbas Tyrewala, but unfortunately, the project was shelved following Hotstar’s merger with Jio.

