Diljit Dosanjh's MET Gala 2025 debut goes beyond red carpet; here’s what’s next for star at fashion’s biggest night

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh will make his mark at the renowned Met Gala 2025, not only gracing the red carpet but also attending the exclusive after-party. Scheduled for May 5, Diljit will be present as a special guest of acclaimed designer Prabal Gurung. Now, creating history, he will join international stars such as Tessa Thompson and Nicole Scherzinger at Anna Wintour’s elite gathering.

Diljit Dosanjh is set to make history at the Met Gala 2025 as the only Indian actor to be part of the prestigious event alongside global A-listers. As per the Times of India, Diljit Dosanjh won’t just walk the red carpet; he’ll also be the first Indian and the only male celebrity from the country to have a seat at the exclusive dinner.

Hosted annually by Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, this elite gathering is reserved for a select few. This year, Diljit has received a personal invitation from Wintour herself to join the distinguished dinner table.

Adding to the significance of the moment is Diljit Dosanjh’s outfit, a bespoke traditional Indian royal ensemble crafted by designer Prabal Gurung. The attire is expected to be a majestic tribute to his Punjabi heritage and India's vibrant cultural legacy.

A number of Indian celebrities are anticipated to make a striking impression on the iconic Met Gala staircase this year, with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actress Kiara Advani set to mark their debut appearances.

However, as of now, both are confirmed only for the red carpet, with no official word on their participation inside the main gala event. Shah Rukh will be seen in an ensemble by Sabyasachi, while Kiara will wear a couture piece designed by Gaurav Gupta.

Widely regarded as fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala is far more than a glamorous style showcase; it's a prestigious, invite-only fundraiser benefiting the Costume Institute at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Curated by Vogue’s Anna Wintour, the event is known for its exclusivity, with attendance reserved for a carefully selected guest list. Even the most prominent celebrities must receive a personal invitation, either from a leading designer or the gala's organizers.

