Why does Ishaan Khatter feel it's not easy to watch Shahid Kapoor’s 'red flag' character in Kabir Singh?

Shahid Kapoor’s 2019 film Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, sparked widespread debate over its portrayal of the lead character and concerns about whether it romanticized aggression towards women. However, Shahid’s younger brother, Ishaan Khatter, recently shared that it wasn’t easy to watch, let alone empathize with, his brother’s intense performance, even with all the character’s red flags clearly shown.

Ishaan Khatter on Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

In an interview with Zoom, Ishaan Khatter reflected on the discourse surrounding Kabir Singh. He remarked that when people express strong opinions, it often stems from a place of passion, especially given how emotionally invested Indian audiences are in cinema.

Ishaan acknowledged that the societal conversations sparked by the film were significant and necessary. However, he clarified that he wasn’t justifying or excusing the film's content by suggesting it was made with the intention to provoke those discussions.

He further noted that, both as a brother and as a fellow actor, he appreciated the complexity Shahid Kapoor brought to the role. According to Ishaan, portraying a character like Kabir Singh, one that’s difficult to watch or sympathize with, is no easy task.

Despite the character's many red flags, he pointed out that the film clearly resonated with a wide audience, many of whom deeply connected with the performance and the story.

Ishaan Khatter also lauded Shahid Kapoor’s portrayal in Kabir Singh, saying that his brother truly earned the appreciation for the depth and dedication he brought to the role.

The Royals actor remarked that Shahid infused the character with complexity, adding dignity, righteousness, and vulnerability that only a seasoned actor could achieve. Expressing admiration, Ishaan said he is proud of Shahid and looks up to him, emphasizing that his brother consistently pours his heart and soul into his performances.

The Homebound actor highlighted that long before Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor had consistently upheld a certain quality in his work, regardless of commercial ups and downs over his 20-year career.

He noted that Shahid has often challenged the status quo, sometimes making unconventional choices that were either ahead of their time or bold departures from the norm.

Citing examples like Haider, Ishaan emphasized how such roles showcased Shahid's artistic range and fearless approach. He also praised films like Kaminey, which further demonstrated Shahid’s commitment to complex, experimental characters.

