Why Ishaan Khatter wasn't 'freaked out' doing intimate scenes with Tabu in A Suitable Boy? Actor explains

Ishaan Khatter recently drew international attention with his appearance at the renowned Cannes Film Festival. His forthcoming film Homebound, helmed by celebrated filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, earned a remarkable 9-minute standing ovation during its screening. In a recent interview, Ishaan opened up about working with Tabu, expressing that he didn't freak out at all while filming intimate scenes in A Suitable Boy. He added, " With an actress like Tabu, honestly, it's like, you don't have to talk about it."

Advertisement

In an interview with Zoom, Ishaan Khatter reflected on his experience working in A Suitable Boy, particularly highlighting the on-screen pairing with Tabu.

He noted that their chemistry felt ideal largely due to the strength of the writing. Ishaan explained that if the two actors had been cast in a different story that ignored or failed to address their age difference, the pairing might have felt out of place.

However, since the narrative was intentionally crafted to incorporate that dynamic, it gave depth to their performances and made the portrayal more authentic.

The Royals actor went on to praise Tabu, describing her as a performer with whom communication was almost instinctive. He shared that working with her felt incredibly natural and that there was no need for extensive discussion about their scenes.

Ishaan admitted he wasn’t nervous at all during their intimate scenes; in fact, he felt more at ease because he was acting opposite someone he trusted completely. He emphasized that Tabu not only understood his performance but often elevated it, which, he said, was the true magic of collaborating with an actor of her caliber.

Advertisement

He further shared that Tabu’s playful nature on set helped create a relaxed atmosphere. Ishaan recalled how she would often engage in lighthearted conversations, joking around like a child, which made working together enjoyable. Despite her playful demeanor, she could instantly switch into her character when the scene demanded it.

He explained that much of their work involved bringing the script to life by adding depth and emotion without explicit dialogue. According to him, this unspoken communication between them happened naturally and effortlessly, often conveyed through just their eyes.

ALSO READ: Chhal Kapat OTT Release: Where to watch Shriya Pilgaonkar-led criminal investigation show online