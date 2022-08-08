EXCLUSIVE: Sonu Sood opens up on Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot: I think it's an individual’s choice…

Sonu Sood has been one of the most versatile and talented actors in Bollywood. The actor has successfully carved a niche for himself with his acting prowess and makes sure to present something new to the table every time he hits the screen. In fact, after the pandemic, Sonu has indeed become a real-life hero for many as he helped many people across the globe. Well, recently Ranveer Singh grabbed all the limelight after his nude pictures went viral on social media. Many actors have reacted to this and the recent name to get added to this is Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood’s reaction on Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Sonu Sood was asked about his thoughts on Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot. He said, “Ya I think it's an individual’s choice to do a photo shoot the way they want. Yes, we are living in a world where if you do something there will be a lot of people to point fingers at you but I think when you do that shoot or anything like that then somewhere you get ready that ya such kind of reactions are going to come. So ya if someone is ready then why not?”

PETA India writes a letter to Ranveer Singh

According to reports in India Today, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India have written a letter to Ranveer Singh asking if he would like to pose nude for a campaign to promote vegan consumption. In the letter that they wrote read, "We saw your head-turning Paper Magazine photo shoot and we hope you’ll ditch the pants for us, too. To promote compassion for animals, will you consider appearing in a nude PETA India advertisement with the tagline ‘All Animals Have the Same Parts Try Vegan?’ I’ve attached a reference image featuring Pamela Anderson for your perusal."

Ranveer Singh’s work front

Talking about Ranveer Singh’s work front, she will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. This film also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Earlier, Karan officially announced the film's release date, which is February 10, 2023.

