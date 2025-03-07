Fateh on OTT: When and where to watch Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer action thriller online

After being a model, starring in multiple movies across languages and doing philanthropy work, Sonu Sood tried his mettle in direction. The actor made his directorial debut with the action-thriller film Fateh, which was theatrically released on January 10, 2025. Well, if you didn’t catch the movie on the big screens then your luck as Fateh has finally made its way to OTT. Read on for more details!

When and where to watch Fateh

Earlier this year, Sonu Sood took over the director’s seat and served the audience his first movie as a director. After hitting theatres, the film titled Fateh can finally be watched from the comfort of our homes. On March 6, 2025, the makers took to social media and announced that the action-thriller is now available for the audience to enjoy on Jio Hotstar.

The team shared a clip featuring the lead actors, Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez, in their element. In the captions, they penned, “Jab baat insaaf ki ho, toh sirf ek naam kaafi hai – Fateh. #Fateh is Now Streaming only on #JioHotstar.”

Plot of Fateh

With his directorial debut project, Sood told the tale of an ex-special ops officer who was peacefully living his simple life in Punjabi and working as the dairy farming supervisor. But just like an undercover superhero, he is compelled to wear his armor and return to the war field after a village girl falls prey to a cybercrime mafia syndicate. The titular character then joins hands with an ethical hacker who helps him take down the syndicate.

Cast and crew of Fateh

Fateh is written and directed by Sonu Sood in his directorial debut. The actor also played the lead role of ex-special ops officer Fateh Singh in the film. Produced by Shakti Sagar Productions, and Zee Studios and co-produced by Ajay Dhama, the movie features Jacqueline Fernandez as Khushi Sharma, an ethical hacker. Apart from the stunning duo, actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz and Dibyendu Bhattacharya also joined the ensemble cast.

