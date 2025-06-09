Yo Yo Honey Singh takes sarcastic dig at Badshah's 'would rather make babies' tweet for Dua Lipa

The rivalry between Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah is known to everyone. The two popular rapper-singers often diss each other in their music tracks, apart from opening up about their bond and conflict on public platforms. Recently, Badshah made heads turn with his tweet for International singer Dua Lipa. Reacting to the same, Yo Yo took a sarcastic dig and left fans in splits.

Pinkvilla recently reported about Badshah's 'would rather make babies with her (Dua Lipa)' tweet on the social media handle. Reacting to the same, Yo Yo Honey Singh sarcastically commented, 'Genius' with a laugh and three clap emojis. The comment received much traction and became the talk of the town.

For the unversed, the rapper had tweeted that he would like to have babies with Dua Lipa while replying to a social media user who asked whether he was producing any tracks with her.

Soon after his tweet went viral and faced backlash, Badshah hit back and issued a clarification, "I think one of the most beautiful compliments that you could give to a woman that you really admire is to wish for her to mother your children. Meri soch nahi tumhari soch samne aayi hai (Not mine, it's your intentions that are now revealed)."

According to reports, the conflict between Badshah and Yo Yo Honey Singh has been ongoing for years. They were both part of the rap group Mafia Mundeer. Things took a turn for the worse and escalated into a feud following an unknown incident. Both have mocked each other publicly, with Honey Singh claiming that Badshah made fun of his illness. Lately, Badshah mentioned that he wants to move on from the conflict between the two. However, the recent sarcastic comment of Honey fueled the fire a bit more.

For those who are unfamiliar, Yo Yo Honey Singh is known for popular tracks such as Brown Rang, Blue Eyes, First Kiss, and Desi Kalakaar, among others. Time and again, he has faced criticism for his provocative lyrics, sparking heated debates on the internet.

