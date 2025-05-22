Shehanshah meets Badshah: Shah Rukh Khan becomes the new face of Candere by Kalyan Jewellers

Bollywood royalty just added a dazzling new chapter! With Amitabh Bachchan continuing his iconic role as the face of Kalyan Jewellers, the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, now takes the spotlight at Candere, the youthful, design-led jewellery brand from the House of Kalyan Jewellers.

Candere isn’t just about jewellery, it’s about attitude, self-expression, and bold style. And who better than Shah Rukh Khan to embody that spirit? His timeless charm and magnetic presence make him the perfect ambassador for a brand that’s redefining how modern India wears its sparkle.

Advertisement

The latest Candere campaign featuring SRK is pure fire. With his signature charisma and regal aura, SRK reimagines masculinity with a sophisticated, fashion-forward take on jewellery that’s unapologetically stylish. This isn’t just about showcasing pieces, it’s a narrative of confidence, ambition, and owning your identity.

The pairing of the Shehanshah and the Badshah under one house is more than a collaboration, it’s a celebration of legacy meeting modernity. Amitabh Bachchan’s dignified presence anchors the heritage of Kalyan Jewellers, while Shah Rukh Khan’s vibrant energy drives Candere into a bold new era of affordable luxury.

With this dynamic duo, the House of Kalyan isn’t just creating jewellery, it’s building an empire that spans generations, styles, and aspirations. Stay tuned, because with Shah Rukh Khan as the new face of Candere, sparkle just got a whole lot cooler.

ALSO READ: Is Shah Rukh Khan launching his own jewellery brand with Candere? Here’s what we know