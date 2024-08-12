Zeenat Aman dishes on how she gets ready for public events; ‘I do not travel with any entourage'

Zeenat Aman has been sharing the hidden stories from her life - one post at a time. The veteran actress is quite active on her Instagram lately and in her recent post spoke about feeling butterflies and jitters before every event and that she doesn’t travel with any entourage. Aman started her post by revealing that she seeks a moment of calm before getting ready for any event.

She shared, “Before every event or appearance I try to find a moment of calm as I get ready. One would think that 50 years of public life would inoculate you against butterflies and jitters, but that simply isn’t the case for me.” Zeenat Aman further shared how she follows a certain meditative ritual that includes a hot shower, and a fluffy robe followed by a careful practice of laying out her jewelry and accessories.

“I start out as frumpy Z aunty and I emerge as The Zeenat Aman,” said the actress calling it a regular metamorphosis among everyone involved in the business of fashion and entertainment. Indirectly adding her two cents to the entourage debate, Aman shared, “I do not travel with any entourage as such. Just Zahaan, and sometimes Cara. And that too only now that I am feeling my years.”

The 72-year-old stressed that while her own work timings are erratic, she wants all nine to fivers to have a wonderful and productive week. “It’s Monday. Go get ‘em!”, Zeenat said adding a postscript that read “In school we were told that good girls don’t show their knees, so I feel quite cheeky displaying them on Instagram!”

The internet who loves Zeenat more than anything joined to share their thoughts on a new page from her life that the actress dropped. One user commented, “Your knees can still make a lot of people go weak in the knees.” Another one added, “The smoothest, sexiest knees in the world! Convent controlled, so there!”

The third one expressed, “Soooooo much love to you ma’am!!! Your thoughts…and how you articulate them with words is just so beautiful to read…”. “Frumpy? You? NEVER! You are my dream woman. Always have been. Since Femina Miss India when I was but 5,”, the fourth added.

Heeramandi star Manisha Koirala also stopped by in the comment section to say, “You are absolutely adorable!!!” Filmmaker Faraz Arif Ansari who is backing the actress’ return to showbiz commented, “So glad to have had the privilege to have witnessed your transformation from Z Aunty to THE ZEENAT AMAN during our filming of #BunTikki. And then; to see you walk on set, in all your glory, radiating charisma and your beautiful light, filling up the set and our hearts — that was magic! (red heart emoji) thank you for being you. Only love for you.”

Zeenat Aman’s upcoming Bun Tikki will also star Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi in key roles and is backed by Jio Studios and fashion designer Manish Malhotra's banner Stage 5 Production. It is yet to get a release date.

