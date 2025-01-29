Box Office: Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin's A Real Pain strives to find support in India after being bestowed by love across the world
Despite earning global acclaim and strong box office returns, Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain faces challenges in India due to limited marketing and restricted theatrical screenings.
Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain has emerged as one of the most acclaimed films of recent times, grossing $16 million against a modest $3 million budget. Despite strong word of mouth and a successful limited release worldwide, the film’s India run is hindered by a lack of marketing and restricted screenings.
The buddy road drama premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, winning the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award, and has since garnered multiple accolades, making it a bigger critical success than a commercial one. It secured two Academy Award nominations, including a nod for Kieran Culkin’s widely celebrated performance. The film also received four Golden Globe nominations, winning Best Actor for Culkin, alongside recognition from BAFTA, the Critics Choice Awards, and the American Film Institute, which included the film in its Top 10 Films of 2024 list.
A Real Pain follows estranged Jewish American cousins, played by Eisenberg and the Succession star, who embark on a journey to Poland to honor their grandmother. Their clashing personalities, grief, and self-discovery form the heart of the narrative, making the film a poignant and darkly humorous exploration of heritage and family roots.
The film has maintained steady legs in the US and select international markets, joining early 2025’s well-performing titles like Den of Thieves: Pantera, One of Them Days, and more. In India, however, its uphill battle continues given its modest niche appeal.
With glowing reviews and awards recognition fueling its prestige, A Real Pain may find its audience among cinephiles in India—if the makers allow it to remain in theaters a little while longer.
Elsewhere, A Real Pain can be viewed at home as well. In the US, the film is now available to buy or rent from Prime Video, iTunes, and other retailers.
