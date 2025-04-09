Bazooka: Mammootty pens heartfelt note introducing his next release with debutant director Deeno Dennis; says, ‘I liked it… now you have to’

Mammootty's starrer Bazooka is set to hit theaters on April 10, 2025. Ahead of the release, the superstar shared a heartfelt note, reflecting on his experience working with debutant director Deeno Dennis once again.

In a social media post, he said, “Dear ones, I am once again working with a new director, ‘Deeno Dennis.’ The film, written by him, will be released in theaters on April 10 (tomorrow).”

“The movie’s story is game-themed and feels very fresh. I liked it from the first listen. It later evolved into a film, and now, you have to like it. As I always say, every new director has something new to say,” the actor concluded with heartfelt salutations.

Bazooka is an action thriller starring Mammootty in the lead role. The film follows the story of a businessman who partners with a police officer on a mission to capture a serial killer. Together, they use elaborate games to track down the criminal.

In addition to Mammootty, the film features Gautham Vasudev Menon in a co-lead role. The cast also includes Babu Antony, Neeta Pillai, Gayathiri Iyer, Divya Pillai, Jagadish, Sidharth Bharathan, Iswarya Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, and several others in key roles.

Directed by Deeno Dennis, the film's music is composed by Saeed Abbas, while the cinematography is handled by Nimish Ravi and Roby Varghese Raj. The editing is managed by Nishadh Yusuf and Praveen Prabhakar.

On the work front, Mammootty was last seen in the lead role in Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, a mystery comedy thriller directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. In the film, Mammootty portrays a disgraced ex-cop who runs his own detective agency.

The movie also features actors like Gokul Suresh, Sushmitha Bhat, Viji Venkatesh, and others in pivotal roles. Looking ahead, Mammootty is set to appear in upcoming films such as Kalamkaval and the tentatively titled MMMN.

