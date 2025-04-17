Kerala State Award 2025: Prithviraj Sukumaran bags Best Actor honor for third time after big M’s of Mollywood

Prithviraj Sukumaran has been an indispensable part of Malayalam cinema, delivering path-breaking performances one after the other. The actor-turned-director recently received a major honor at the prestigious Kerala State Awards for the year 2025.

In 2006, he became the youngest actor to receive such a mighty accolade for his film Vaasthavam. And now, Prithviraj has again received the Best Actor award for his film Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, which was released in 2023.

His fan pages on social media shared a few pictures from the award ceremony in which the actor can be seen dressed in completely traditional all-white attire as he went on stage and received the award.

For the unversed, this marks the third Kerala State Award for Best Actor for Prithviraj Sukumaran, the other two being for Vaasthavam (2006) and Ayalum Njanum Thammil (2012).

Before him, two legendary actors of Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal and Mammootty, have been honored with 9 and 10 Kerala State Awards, respectively, for their invaluable contribution.

Meanwhile, in other news, the actor recently delivered another smashing hit at the box office with his own directed and acted project, L2: Empuraan, which had Mohanlal in the lead. The Malayalam action entertainer raged a storm in the theaters and received a tremendous response worldwide.

Up next, Prithvi has been in the news for his exciting role in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. The makers have opted for strict privacy regarding this film, leading to far fewer updates and information being made available.

Besides this, he has films like Vilayath Buddha and Nobody in the pipeline as well. All these movies are currently in their production stage and their shooting is yet to be finished.

In the meanwhile, Prithviraj also announced collaborating with filmmaker Meghna Gulzar for a Hindi film titled Daayra. He would be sharing the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan in this upcoming movie.

