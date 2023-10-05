Dono Movie Review: Avnish Barjatya takes forward the glorious legacy of Rajshri Productions with nayi soch

Plot:

Dev Saraf (Rajveer Deol), while working on his start-up in Bangalore, is informed that his long-time crush is getting engaged soon. Dev is unable to process the same, but after much thought, he decides to attend her destination wedding scheduled after 6 months, to seek closure. He meets Meghna (Paloma Dhillon) from the groom's side, who has recently broken up with the groom's best friend and is feeling uncomfortable while her ex is still around and continues to taunt her. The two develop a deeper bond but with Dev's long-time crush and Meghna's ex still around, is it easy to seek closure and turn a new leaf?



What works:

Avnish Barjatya's direction is impressive for a debutant director. It's not wrong to say that the apple hasn't fallen too far away from the tree. He directs a well-made, nuanced, progressive film which sticks to Rajshri's roots. It is a fitting addition to the banner's glorious filmography. It can truly be said that it is Rajshri's 'Rishta Wahi, Soch Nayi'. The conflicts don't feel forced. The characters are all real and no one is villainised. The production design, cinematography, music and other technical aspects are all pretty impressive.



What doesn't:

The screenplay of Dono is not flawless. There are portions in the film that feel slow or dragged, especially in the second act. The movie can be trimmed by about 20 minutes if not more. It also succumbs to a few clichéd tropes through its course, few of which were easily avoidable. While Rajveer Deol is sincere as a debutant, he dilutes the intensity of many critical scenes. A more seasoned performance could have added more impact to a noble film like Dono.



Dono Movie Performances:

Rajveer Deol is sincere but that's not enough in a film that demands more. It is harsh to say that the film doesn't get the necessary flight due to a performance that leaves you desired for more at the end of it.

Paloma Dhillon as Meghna is sweet and charming. She delivers a good performance and shows great promise.

The supporting cast in the form of Kanikka Kapur, Rohan Khurana, Aditya Nanda, Manik Papneja and others is terrific. They really help make this film a very engaging and enjoyable watch.



Dono Movie Final Verdict:

Dono doesn't fail to deliver. It is an Avnish Barjatya show all the way. It is a debut that won't go unnoticed. Directors like Avnish are the real deal; That is directors who are able to bring a new flavour and interpretation to accepted thoughts and existing traditions. Worth a watch.