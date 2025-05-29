Criminal Justice 4 Review: Pankaj Tripathi and Shweta Basu Prasad put on their A-game in a season with plenty of what's already liked about the show

Plot

Criminal Justice 4, also titled Criminal Justice - A Family Matter, delves into the complex case involving a renowned doctor Raj Nagpal (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub). Raj faces accusations of murdering his girlfriend, Roshni Saluja (Asha Negi). Anju Nagpal (Suvreen Chawla), Raj’s estranged wife, is also implicated as a co-accused. Lawyer Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi) takes on Anju’s case, knowing very well that defending her husband could risk her freedom. What's different this time is that Madhav Mishra is not just fighting Lekha (Shweta Basu Prasad) but also another very strong prosecutor, more of which you will know when you watch the new season.

Through the course of the season, the narrative shifts focus on other characters like Ira who is the daughter of Raj and Anju, Kamala who is the Nagpal family’s maid, and Digvijay who is Roshni’s ex-fiancé. They find themselves entangled in this complex case of who has murdered Roshni.

Who has murdered Roshni? Who wins the court case this time? Madhav or Lekha? Watch Criminal Justice - A Family Matter to find out.

What Works for Criminal Justice 4

The premise of Criminal Justice 4 keeps things thrilling and exciting. It hooks viewers with its web of legal as well as personal conflicts. The show’s ability to maintain suspense is its biggest strength. Dialogues pack a punch, as has been the case with the dialogues of every season of the show. The dialogues add energy to key scenes, especially in courtroom exchanges. The pacing keeps you engaged, with twists that land effectively.

Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra just cannot take a step wrong. His quirky charm and wit shine through, making every scene he’s in, a delight to watch. The complexity of the case he has at hand, helps bring out more layers to his already strong performance. He is well accompanied by Shweta Basu Prasad. The supporting cast, including Suvreen Chawla and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, help keep the intrigue surrounding the murder, alive.

The show plays to its strengths, sticking to a formula that fans enjoy. The visuals and the background score don't leave much to complain about. Lastly, the production value is top notch.

What Doesn’t Work for Criminal Justice 4

While Criminal Justice 4 is enjoyable, it isn’t pathbreaking. It doesn’t push the envelope or take the bold risks that would differentiate it from the whodunnits, murder mysteries and courtroom dramas that we have been watching. It leans heavily on familiar tropes, avoiding much experimentation. Some moments feel predictable, especially for longtime fans of the series.

The fourth season prioritizes convenience over innovation, which might disappoint viewers seeking something fresh. Certain subplots, while engaging, don’t always tie neatly into the main story. This can make the narrative feel slightly scattered at times. Still, these issues don’t derail the overall experience. The show remains a solid watch for those who have enjoyed the first 3 seasons of the show.

Watch the Criminal Justice 4 Trailer

Performances in Criminal Justice 4

Pankaj Tripathi essays the role of Madhav Mishra with his signature flair. He is fun and quirky as usual. Suvreen Chawla plays Anju Nagpal with quiet intensity. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Raj Nagpal delivers a layered performance and successfully keeps the intrigue alive. Asha Negi as Roshni is convincing and she gives no reason to complain. Shweta Basu Prasad, playing special prosecutor Lekha, holds her own against Pankaj Tripathi's Madhav Mishra. Her conviction pays off. Kalyanee Mulay as Inspector Gauri makes her presence aptly felt in the big ensemble. Mita Vashisht, Barkha Singh and other supporting actors of the show are also good.

Final Verdict of Criminal Justice 4

Criminal Justice 4 delivers a compelling legal thriller that fans of the series will enjoy. Not only is its premise exciting, but the dialogues are also first rate, packing a solid punch. Pankaj Tripathi's humour is unchallengable and it is again proven with the 4th season of Criminal Justice. While this season isn’t groundbreaking or experimental, it plays to its strengths effectively. Ignoring its lack of innovation, it’s a good watch for those who love courtroom dramas with personal stakes.

You can now watch Criminal Justice 4, streaming on JioHotstar.

