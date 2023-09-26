EXCLUSIVE: Rajveer Deol on learning from dad Sunny Deol’s 22 year struggle; ‘Always knew the harsh realities…’

Following Karan Deol's Bollywood debut in the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, now it's Sunny Deol's younger son, Rajveer Deol's turn to enter Bollywood with the upcoming movie Dono. Unlike Karan, who acted in a film directed and produced by his father, Rajveer decided to audition for his role and create his own journey in the industry. Karan Deol had been forewarned about the industry's unpredictability by his grandfather Dharmendra. Rajveer Deol, on the other hand, shared his approach before revealing his decision to pursue acting with his family. He also mentioned that he drew inspiration from his father's struggles in the industry.

Rajveer Deol talks about learning from his father Sunny Deol’s struggle in the film industry

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rajveer Deol was asked, between his father Sunny Deol, and grandfather Dharmendra, whom he approached first to reveal his decision to pursue acting as a career and whether he too received a warning from his family about the “ups and downs” of the industry like his elder brother Karan. Rajveer revealed, “I think dad saw me do theatre in school, so he always had a, you know a thought that I’m going into this line and I never had a moment where I broke the news to anybody, it was just meant like, they just understood them, and I, you can warn me how much ever you want, I am going to take this journey and if I fail, it’s my own education to learn or not. So, he always kept a distance from me and never clouded my judgment, but I always knew the harsh realities of this industry. I saw my dad struggle for twenty-two years, and I saw my brother not do so well, so you didn’t really have to talk about it, I saw it with my own eyes and experienced it. So that made me more focused on prepping.”

Rajveer Deol reveals whether the industry’s ups and downs scare him

Talking about how the film industry is filled with many ups and downs, even with the biggest actors and directors, Rajveer Deol was asked whether these ups and downs scare him, to which Rajveer revealed, “It does scare you, but I remember someone told me that this is not life or death, end of today. You know, success is not on if you become a star or not. If you truly enjoy acting, if you truly enjoy the craft, and truly feel like, it liberates you in a part of a way, then go ahead. You might do big movies, you might be a lead, you might not be, I happen to have such a surname where my only entrance is as a lead actor. So it’s a big building where you start off, but the fall is pretty big.”

Dono also stars Paloma Dhillon alongside Rajveer Deol and is all set to hit the theatres on October 5, this year.

