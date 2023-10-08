Box Office: Mission Raniganj grows to Rs 4.60 crores on Saturday; Thank You For Coming jumps by 35 percent

Akshay Kumar led Mission Raniganj, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and co-starring Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan and many others had taken a dismal start at the Indian box office on its first day as it collected just Rs 2.85 crores. Bhumi Pednekar's film Thank You For Coming directed by Karan Boolani and co-starring Shehnaaz Gill and Karan Kundrra among others also took a very low start of Rs 75 lakhs on its opening day. Both the films grew on Saturday as Mission Raniganj collected around Rs 4.50 - 4.75 crores while Thank You For Coming collected Rs 1 crore. While the growth percentage is considerable, it doesn't translate to much because of a ridiculous theatrical start that takes the film nowhere.

Mission Raniganj And Thank You For Coming Observe Growth On Saturday But There's A Lot Of Work Still To Be Done

Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming will be looking to grow yet again on Sunday but the main challenge for the films will come from weekdays where they need to not just hold their ground but potentially rake in more than what they did on their opening day. The other new release this week, Dono, also saw growth but it doesn't matter unless it sees footfalls enough to coax exhibitors to keep more shows for the film. For records' sake, the Avnish Barjatya directorial collected Rs 8 lakhs on the first day, Rs 10 lakhs on the second day and now Rs 14 lakhs on its third day for a sum of Rs 32 lakhs nett in 3 days.

Jawan grew by a staggering 100 percent on its fifth Saturday while Fukrey also saw a growth of around 75 percent on its second Saturday. Jawan is an all time blockbuster while Fukrey 3 is a hit.

The Day Wise Nett Collections Of Mission Raniganj Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 2.85 crores 2 Rs 4.60 crores Total Rs 7.45 crores nett in 2 day

The Day Wise Nett Collections Of Thank You For Coming Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 75 lakhs 2 Rs 1 crore Total Rs 1.75 crores nett in 2 day

About Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj is the story of how Additional Chief Mining Engineer Jaswant Singh Gill (Akshay Kumar), along with his team, evacuates 65 mine workers from a flooded coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal, in 1989.

About Thank You For Coming

Kanika Kapoor (Bhumi Pednekar) is a single, middle-aged woman who believe it or not, has never had an orgasm.

When And Where To Watch Mission Raniganj And Thank You For Coming

Both Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming play at a theatre near you now.

