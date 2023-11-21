Farrey Review: Ensemble teen-thriller massively impresses and also teaches a thing or two about cheating

Plot:

Niyati (Alizeh Agnihotri) is a prodigious teen who lives in an orphanage with several other girls. Her exemplary performance in the 10th board exams leads to her getting a scholarship in one of the most premium colleges in the city. Aakash (Sahil Mehta) is the other underprivileged student who gets a 100 percent scholarship in the college. Niyati becomes friends with Chhavi (Prasanna Bisht) after the former helps the latter solve a math problem in class, saving her of humiliation. Consequently, she becomes part of a group of an elite bunch of students from privileged families. Things escalate for Niyati when she is asked to cheat and help the privileged students in examinations, in exchange for the money that she requires. The story that follows, shows to what extent Niyati goes to cheat and help her 'friends' out.

What works:

Farrey is extremely engaging and gripping, from its first scene to the last. The film gets straight to the point and doesn't bicker around even once. It throws light upon the class divide in India, where the underprivileged are often the ones who are exploited. It also mocks at the flawed education system in premium schools where the educational institution can't do much about the notorious students since they depend on them for donations each year. It extensively speaks about where the idea of cheating stems from, in most cases the pressure that the parents put their child under, through comparisons with their bright elder siblings or others.

Farrey has several moments that will have your heart beat a thousand beats and have you on the edge of your seats, especially the examination scenes in Sydney, Australia. The treatment of the story is novel and effective. The innocence with a hint of oversmartness in adolescents has been captured in a very real way. The confrontational scene of Niyati with Aakash and then with the orphanage warden (Ronit Roy) at the end of the film hit right in the gut.

What doesn't:

There's nothing that doesn't particularly work for Farrey. Yes, there are a few similarities with shows like Elite and Class but Farrey is more nuanced, riveting and emotionally stirring. Farrey is a remake of Bad Genius. As someone who hasn't watched Bad Genius, Farrey easily won me over. For those who have, it can still be watched for its different treatment to suit Indian sensibilities.

Watch the Farrey Trailer

Performances In Farrey:

It may be Alizeh Agnihotri's first film but she comes off as a seasoned actress who is in total control of her craft. She delivers an outstanding performance that will be remembered only for the right reasons in the years to come. Sahil Mehta as Aakash is terrific. The progression of his character through the film coincides with the rising action in the film. He is certainly an actor to watch out for. Do keep an eye. Prasanna Bisht as Chhavi is totally believable as the privileged, manipulative girl who needs Niyati to clear her examinations. The dynamic that she shares with her father forms the edifice of this well-made film. Zeyn Shaw plays his character of a notorious privileged student with total ease. There's one scene in the film where he calls himself 'fragile' and that will have you burst into a laughter. Ronit Roy as the orphanage warden and Juhi Babbar Singh as warden's wife are both wonderful in their respective roles. They add simplicity and groundedness to this film. Other supporting actors in the film only make it better.

Final Verdict Of Farrey:

Farrey is a strongly recommended watch, especially for those who haven't watched Bad Genius. Among all the amazing things in the film, what strikes the most as a viewer is how intelligently the film ends, with not everyone paying the price for the wrong that they have done, making it a case of smart foreshadowing; Or probably that's how life is.

You can watch Farrey at a theatre near you from the 24th of November, 2023.