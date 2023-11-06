EXCLUSIVE: Farrey star Alizeh Agnihotri reveals how Salman Khan reacted to her idea of becoming an actor

Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Farrey. As a doting uncle, Salman attended the trailer launch event of the film and supported the team of Farrey. Ahead of the film's release, Alizeh along with her Farrey co-stars sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. Along with many topics, Agnihotri revealed how her uncle and actor Salman reacted to her idea of becoming an actor.

Alizeh Agnihotri praises uncle Salman Khan as she reveals his reaction to her idea of becoming an actor

During the exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Farrey star Alizeh Agnihotri was asked to share her uncle Salman Khan's reaction when he first heard about her idea of becoming an actor.

The debutant said, "He used to tell me I feel like you're gonna act, you're gonna do this and I used to tell him no. I don't know I was very shy. I didn't want to say that I'm an actor until I had actually discovered for myself if I can do it or not. Then I remember finally when it had been a few years I'd been training and I called him and I was saying that I think maybe I'm thinking about doing it professionally and he laughed lots and he was like when I told you that you want to do this, you were like no no for all these years."

Praising the Tiger 3 actor, Alizeh continued, "He took it in a great way and I remember his laugh very clearly. And I'm grateful for how he kind of made this situation less serious for me. He always makes jokes about it, and lightens it up a little bit. So I like that and I'm grateful for that."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

About Farrey

Helmed by National award-winning director, Soumendra Padhi, the film is produced by Salman Khan Films, Mythri Movie Makers, and Athena. The cast of the film also features Sahil Mehta, Zeyn, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in significant roles.

Meanwhile, Farrey is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 24, 2023.

