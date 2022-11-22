EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri starts shooting for her debut movie, to release in 2023
This Alizeh Agnihotri starrer is being helmed by National Award winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi.
Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Atul and Alvira Agnihotri’s daughter and Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut. A trade source had informed that the debutante had been taking acting and dancing lessons for over two years, when her parents and Salman felt that she was ready for the big screen. We now have another update on Alizeh’s debut project. We have heard that the actress has already started shooting for her first film.
National Award winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi will be helming this project, and has already started shooting with his leading actors. The movie is slated to release in 2023. When Pinkvilla reached out to the film’s official spokesperson they confirmed this news. Interestingly, the young actress has chosen an offbeat script to start her career with. Soumendra, in the past, has directed the web series - Jamtara, and has even bagged the National Award for his movie - Budhia Singh: Born to Run.
Alizeh Agnihotri remembers her teacher
Alizeh has been trained by legendary choreographer Saroj Khan. Remembering her teacher after the veteran choreographer's demise in July 2020, Alizeh had written on Instagram, “Master ji was my idol. When she composed a piece for class she would close her eyes and really listen to the music, swaying her body gently as it became a vessel for whatever she was envisioning. Her age never bothered her, and her spirit never faltered”. A part of the post further read, “Every second that I spent with her was an honour and I feel so blessed to have had that time. Thank you for everything Master ji.”
