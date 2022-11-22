EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri starts shooting for her debut movie, to release in 2023

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Atul and Alvira Agnihotri’s daughter and Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut. A trade source had informed that the debutante had been taking acting and dancing lessons for over two years, when her parents and Salman felt that she was ready for the big screen. We now have another update on Alizeh’s debut project. We have heard that the actress has already started shooting for her first film.

National Award winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi will be helming this project, and has already started shooting with his leading actors. The movie is slated to release in 2023. When Pinkvilla reached out to the film’s official spokesperson they confirmed this news. Interestingly, the young actress has chosen an offbeat script to start her career with. Soumendra, in the past, has directed the web series - Jamtara, and has even bagged the National Award for his movie - Budhia Singh: Born to Run.