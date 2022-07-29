Masaba Masaba S2 Review: Masaba Gupta & Neena Gupta rediscover themselves in fierce, honest & sassy new season

Masaba Masaba S2

Cast: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Neil Bhoopalam, Armaan Khera, Rytasha Rathore, Ram Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh

Director: Sonam Nair

Streaming On: Netflix

Rating: 3/5

The premise of Masaba Masaba is based on a bucketful of courage and sass. For when has it been ever been easy to bare one’s life to a world where tweets, likes, loud opinions and cancel culture have become the currency for relevance? And to showcase a semi-fictionalised version of your own life as content meant for entertainment purposes, can only be termed a gutsy decision. So, for starters, ace fashion designer and now actor Masaba Gupta, and her veteran actress mother and glass-ceiling-breaker Neena Gupta should be applauded – not once, but twice. For, they are back with a brand-new second season of their show. Masaba Masaba S2 is streaming on an OTT platform from today, 29th of July.

Masaba Masaba S2 Review

Masaba Masaba S2 has successfully stood up to the expectations set against it. The writing continues to be fresh, sassy, mostly relatable, with occasional opportunities for introspection and self-reflection. This time around, the real and reel-life mommy-and-daughter-duo have their fair share of differences, but they do have one commonality: the need to reinvent themselves in their respective fields. Masaba gets her game mode on with her PR manager Nicole (Kusha Kapila) and expands her label with a wedding collection named House of Shaadi. Not only that, her heart and instincts are also torn between two men: her investor Dhairya Rana (Neil Bhoopalam) and her client Fateh (Armaan Khera) who is about to get married to Aisha (Barkha Singh).

On the other hand, Neena Gupta looks forward to go back to the past, as she revamps her popular and much-loved daily soap Fursat with her old flame and co-actor Shekhar Mirza (Ram Kapoor). The ladies have their fair share of obstacles and roadblocks to conquer externally and internally, before they realize that the best way to stay relevant is by honouring one’s own truth amidst the chaos. While doing so, they are surrounded by several strong-minded, opinionated, diverse, but inspirational women who they constantly can fall back on, and learn from.

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Masaba had revealed that she finds playing a character on screen much easier than playing herself. Explaining further, she had said that when playing one self, it’s difficult to understand when one stops being the character and starts being their real selves instead. Given the format of the show, there were quite a few instances when references were drawn from the ladies’ personal lives, but they succeeded in staying true to their characters written for them.

Apart from being a light-hearted entertainment, Masaba Masaba S2 also addresses quite a few important conversations about the complexities and confusions about turning 30, ageism, especially towards women in the entertainment business, mental health, the balance between personal and professional lives, the importance of representation, body image issues, one’s relationship with one’s inner child and how that equation impacts the day-to-day relationships with other people, influencer culture and much more.

While Neena Gupta is a veteran and impressive as always, Masaba is only a couple of shows old, yet, it looks like acting ‘keeda’ has sucked its teeth well inside her skin. She is quite a natural in front of the camera, knowing well when to let her guards down, and her insecurities and vulnerabilities do the talking instead. If anything, she has come back much more polished with her craft than the first season. Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Kusha Kapila, Barkha Singh, Armaan Khera, and Kareema Barry do justice to their roles as well.

Masaba Masaba 2 trailer below:

All in all, the seven-episode series, each about 30-35 minutes long, are engaging, entertaining, and worth the weekend binge. Masaba Masaba S2, directed by Sonam Nair, is streaming on Netflix.

