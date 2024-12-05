Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Review: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer is loaded with ample masala to quench the thirst of deprived mass cinema lovers

Plot

The narrative of Pushpa 2: The Rule picks up from where Pushpa: The Rise ended, with Pushpa (Allu Arjun) establishing himself as a formidable figure in the illegal sandalwood business. Despite being in the illegal sandalwood business, misusing his powers and doing a whole lot of unlawful things, Pushpa remains a man of principles. He respects his wife, Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna), more than anyone. Also, he will go to any lengths to protect his family and loved ones.

The film explores his efforts to expand his empire while also dealing with the emerging threat from Inspector Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil), and other rivals who threaten his dominance. The stakes are high as Pushpa’s power grows, but his journey is complicated by the personal and professional conflicts that arise.

Watch Pushpa 2: The Rule to know how the character of Pushpa evolves and how he proves his dominance over all his enemies.

What Works for Pushpa 2: The Rule

The core strength of Pushpa 2 lies in its action sequences, which are nothing short of extraordinary. The film is packed with high-octane moments, and Sukumar knows how to deliver an adrenaline rush. The two action sequences that particularly stand out are the Jathara scene post the interval, and the climax fight. The mass appeal of the film is evident in every frame, and the larger-than-life portrayal of Pushpa ensures that fans will continue to cheer for him, making it a feast for the masses.

Another significant strength of the movie is its humor. The comedy in Pushpa 2 strikes a chord, effectively lightening the tense moments. It adds depth to the film’s characterisation, making the movie more entertaining than just a regular action-packed thriller. The characterisation of Pushpa continues to be excellent as it is in the first part. Fans who loved the first part will find this sequel offering exactly what they crave, that is more of Pushpa's distinct charisma, style, and larger-than-life attitude.

The film doesn’t experiment too much and delivers what audiences expect, making it a reliable and commercial entertainer. While the hook for the third part is not particularly exciting, Pushpa’s character alone provides enough incentive to look forward to what happens next.

What Doesn’t Work for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Despite the thrills and action, Pushpa 2 is weighed down by some significant flaws. At a runtime of 200 minutes, the movie feels excessively long. The pacing drags in parts, and the film becomes tiring, especially in its second half. The film could have easily be trimmed by around 30-40 minutes without losing its essence.

The music in Pushpa 2 is another letdown. While the songs are not particularly bad, they don't have the same impact as those in the first film. The screenplay, while effective in parts, is overly convenient at times. Pushpa’s invincibility, especially in the face of his enemies, makes the narrative predictable. It feels like no one is capable of challenging him, which diminishes the tension and excitement. Inspector Shekhawat’s character for example does not feel as intimidating as it should. While Fahadh Faasil delivers a solid performance, the character’s lack of depth makes his presence feel more caricature-like than menacing.

Performances in Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun continues to shine as Pushpa. His performance is a masterclass in action and comedy. He owns every frame with his energy and screen presence, and his portrayal of Pushpa’s raw aggression mixed with charm works wonders. However, there is a slight issue with his dialect, as some of his lines are hard to understand. Fahadh Faasil, despite being a brilliant actor, struggles to make a major impact as Inspector Shekhawat. The character lacks the depth needed to be truly memorable, and this weakens Faasil’s potential in the role.

Rashmika Mandanna, as Srivalli, is refreshing and brings a much-needed balance to the film’s otherwise intense atmosphere. Her electrifying chemistry with Allu Arjun is a highlight. The supporting cast delivers competent performances. They fulfill their parts but don't stand out.

Final Verdict

Pushpa 2: The Rule is a quintessential mass entertainer that will surely satisfy fans of the franchise. It delivers on the action, drama, and charisma that made the first part so much loved. Yes, the film struggles with pacing, convenience in its screenplay, and the lack of strong antagonists to keep the narrative thrilling. But, its commercial appeal, and excellent action set pieces ensure that Pushpa 2 remains a must-watch for mass cinema lovers in packed theatres.

You can watch Pushpa 2: The Rule in theatres now.

