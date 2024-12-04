Pushpa 2 Final Advance Booking India: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film STORMS approx Rs 85 crore pre-sales for opening day

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is doing extremely well in advance booking. The mass action drama directed by Sukumar is setting new benchmarks with every passing hour.

Pushpa 2 smashes Rs 85 crore advances in India for the opening day

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 is all set to storm a historic opening at the box office. The advance sale of Pushpa 2 is a testament to the insane buzz and demand for mass cinema among the audience. The movie has recorded massive pre-sales of Rs 84 crore to Rs 86 crore for the opening day, including paid previews in India. The Allu Arjun starrer now holds the title of the biggest Day 1 advances of all time in India.

Besides its record-breaking advance sale in India, the movie has gone on berserk mode overseas. It has made another record of the biggest Day 1 advances of all time globally by registering pre-sales of over Rs 125 crore.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 set for a historic start; Eyeing Rs 160 crore plus in India

Pushpa 2 is all set to shatter the long-standing opening day record of Baahubali 2 in India. The movie is expected to smash over Rs 160 crore at the Indian box office on Day 1, with a shot of even hitting Rs 180 crore, depending on how walk-ins and spot booking perform.

The Allu Arjun-Sukumar movie targets a global opening in the range of Rs 230 crore to Rs 250 crore.

For the unversed, the movie is releasing in theaters tomorrow (December 5) with a massive screen count of 12,500 globally. This is the widest release so far for an Indian film. Locked with a runtime of 3 hours 20 minutes, the sequel also marks the return of Allu Arjun to the big screen after 3 years.

The movie is releasing with the highest possible ticket pricing ever in India, especially in the Telugu states. It will not only smash the opening day records worldwide but is also expected to set new benchmarks in almost all the circuits in India.

