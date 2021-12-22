EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma's Antim: The Final Truth set to arrive on ZEE5 on 24 December.

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's action blockbuster Antim: The Final Truth has created massive noise at the box office. Now, almost a month after its theatrical release, the film is all set to release on streaming platform ZEE5. The film comes right in time before the Christmas weekend and superstar Salman Khan's 56th birthday next week as it will release on 24 December on the streaming platform.

Salman Khan Films spokesperson said, “The audience gave an overwhelming response to the theatrical release of Antim: The Final Truth. We are happy that they can now watch the film at their convenience and post the success of Radhe, what better platform than ZEE5 to premiere it." Aayush Sharma, who was praised for his performance and stood out in the film, said, "The astounding response to Rahuliya has been overwhelming for the entire team of 'Antim: The Final Truth'. It was heart-warming to see the response the film received in theatres after a long time, now as the film hits ZEE5, we are glad that it would reach a wider audience."

The film starred newbie Mahima Makwana who played Aayush Sharma's love interest. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim is the Hindi remake of the hit Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. While it did not go down well with critics, Salman Khan and Aayush's fans were delighted to see the duo share screen space in the actioner.

