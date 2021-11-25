EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan & Aayush Sharma’s Antim to release on 3200 screens in India; Show sharing with SMJ 2

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s gangster drama, Antim, is gearing up for a theatrical release tomorrow. The Mahesh Manjrekar directed film is seeing a wide release on nearly 3200 screens across the country tomorrow as per industry sources. The shows on some of the aforementioned screens are however divided between Antim and Satyameva Jayate 2.

This release size is slightly on lower side as compared to other Salman Khan films in the pre-pandemic times, and that’s also due to the clash factor. One must also note that some cinema halls across the country have shut down, resulting in a lower showcasing than the pre-pandemic era. The widest release till date in the post covid world is for the Akshay Kumar fronted Sooryavanshi, which had released on near about 3500 plus screens in India, and Antim gets the 2nd spot.

The film is being released by Zee Studios in India, and the studio has managed to get a wide release for this gangster drama. Talking about the opening, the film is expected to put up a total in the range of Rs 8 crore, which should be a decent day one. Anything below would be slightly underwhelming, whereas anything around the double-digit range would be a good result for Antim: The Final Truth. The full-fledged advances have opened by late Thursday, and hence, the opening biz is strongly dependent on the spot bookings through the day. But that isn’t much of an issue, as seldom do films like Antim have advance sales.

There has been ample confusion around the film with respect to Salman Khan’s role and screen time, and the final outcome will also strongly depend on his actual screen time in the film. A positive word of mouth will help the biz escalate over the weekend to put up somewhat a decent weekend total around the Rs 30 crore mark, but well, it all boils down on the word of mouth. It’s far off from being a conventional Salman Khan film, wherein he is on screen for 90% of the run time. A film like Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, would have taken a better start than Antim in the same circumstances.

Buzz is, SK has a screen time of 60 minutes in this 142-minute gangster drama, which is good enough to bring in the audience in the longer run, if the reports are positive. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for in-depth reporting of Antim box office.

