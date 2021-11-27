Antim Opening Day Box Office Estimates: Salman Khan & Aayush Sharma film collects Rs 4.5 crore on day one

The Mahesh Manjrekar directed gangster drama, Antim: The Final Truth, featuring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma has taken a slow start at the box-office. According to early estimates, the opening day biz of this film is in the range of Rs 4.30 to 4.60 crore. While the figures are higher than it’s competitor, Satyameva Jayate 2, it’s below the general expectation from the trade. In terms of sheer figures, this is the second best start for a Bollywood film after Sooryavanshi in the last 18 months, but that isn't much to even ask for due to lack of competition.

An opening in the range of Rs 6.50 to 7.50 crore would have been a decent result, and now with this opening, it’s all on to the growth on weekend and a hold on Monday for the film to put up a respectable total in the longer run. On the positive side, the audience response as also the critic reviews are tilted towards the positive side and the hope is on the word of mouth to translate into ticket sales over the weekend. There was a growth in collections in the evening and night shows, which gives some hope, as the increase in footfalls is said to be an indication of positive talk.

An opening day of Rs 4.50 crore leaves the film with ample of scope to make up for the lost ground over the weekend due to the positive talk, and a wide release on near about 3000 screens with approximately 10,000 shows per day. It’s essential for Antim: The Final Truth to jump by 25 to 30% on Saturday and Sunday respectively to get closer to the weekend figure of Rs 20 crore. And that would be just half the work done as there’s also the crucial Monday test, wherein it can’t afford to fall below the Rs 3.25 crore mark.

In terms of financials, Antim is a safe film due to controlled budget, however, respectable biz at the box-office is always crucial and it’s a race to the half century mark for this Mahesh Manjrekar film to be projected as a plus venture. It isn’t exactly an out and out Salman Khan starrer which takes away the pressure of entering the 100-crore club, however, he is still a pivotal part of the film and hence, one can’t shy away from the numbers. For an Aayush Sharma film, this is a good start, but when Salman is involved too, especially in the capacity of an actor in a pivotal role, one expected a start around the Rs 7 crore mark.

