Why a movie date with Mimi is the best idea this weekend

After surprising audiences with an early release, Mimi is now a viral sensation on the internet. May it be Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi or rest of the team; everyone has been flooded with congratulatory calls and messages since the film’s digital debut.

Fetching rave reviews as well as a solid 8.3 rating on IMDB, it is evident that the world has been floored by the Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan production. But for the few of you who still need convincing, here are some reasons why streaming the film is the best way to start your weekend:

1) Fun jam for the full fam

When did you last spend quality time with your loved ones? Don’t worry, _Mimi’s_ got your back! A wholesome family entertainer filled with plenty of laughs, the film also contains a heart-warming message that is sure to bring a smile on everyone’s face. So, gather your dost and parivaar, to enjoy _Mimi_ with lots of pyaar.

2) A. R. Rahman’s rousing soundtrack

Whether it’s the desi swag of Param Sundari, the poignant pain in Rihaayi De, the quirky joyride that is Yaane Yaane or the adorable innocence of Hututu, A. R. Rahman has crafted a beautifully versatile music album that has something for every kind of listener. The songs have been picturized on a grand scale and will surely serve as a treat to the eyes.

3) Kriti Sanon like never seen before

The story of an ambitious girl becoming a surrogate mother to make a quick buck, and the rollercoaster that follows when her plans go awry, Kriti Sanon showcases her impeccable acting skills in the title role. While serenading with her charming smile and killer dance moves, this film also introduces us to Kriti-the powerhouse performer. If online reactions are anything to by, the actress is all set to reinvent the wheel.

4) Stellar supporting cast

Mimi not only reunites _Luka Chuppi’s_ superhit team of Pankaj Tripathi, Laxman Utekar and Kriti Sanon, it even features an impressive line up of acting stalwarts who elevate the film with their presence. While Kriti and Sai Tamhankar’s touching bond is giving friendship goals to many, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak’s doting parents are winning over quite a few folks too!

5) From the house of Maddock Films

_Hindi Medium_, _Stree_, _Bala_, _Luka Chuppi_, and the list can go on! Maddock has always blended Bollywood masala with unique content to produce intelligent blockbusters. With the love for it growing bigger and bigger, _Mimi_ might just be another feather in their cap!

Well, with these five reasons, there is no excuse for you to not get Mimi-fied. So grab that remote, nonstop entertainment is just a click away!

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, Mimi. A Maddock Films production, produced by Dinesh Vijan, directed by Laxman Utekar, starring Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa, now streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix.