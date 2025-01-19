Ailee flaunts engagement ring from Choi Si Hun, opens up about romantic proposal ahead of April marriage

Popular soloist Ailee, who is known for soulful OSTs in K-dramas like Goblin and Doom at Your Service, announced her engagement with Choi Si Hun on the January 18 episode of MBC’s variety show Hangout with Yoo. She flaunted her gorgeous diamond ring given by the Singles Inferno-fame, which stunned the cast members. She also shared the romantic proposal story on the show.

In episode 268 of Hangout with Yoo, popular South Korean comedian and host of the show, Yoo Jae Suk, drew everyone's attention to the shining diamond ring in Ailee's finger, saying "Ailee received a proposal just yesterday". The cast members, including Haewon from NMIXX and KCM, had adorable reactions to the engagement ring. Talking of the size of the gem, they exclaimed, "It’s massive!" and "Wow, that’s incredible!" Ailee looked shy and really happy when they praised the ring. Watch the full episode here:

The popular singer was also asked about the engagement story and she shared a very cute and romantic story. Ailee did not anticipate a 'proposal with ring' moment as she is already set to get married to actor-turned-businessman Choi Si Hun. As per her, a proposal after a wedding announcement was "unnecessary" and she also had a talk regarding that with Choi Si Hun earlier. However, her beloved made it happen and how. Ailee said, "Instead of canceling, he found a way to make it even more special."

For the proposal story, Choi Si Hun got help from one of Ailee's YouTuber friends. The friend asked the singer to review a newly uploaded video when the video unexpectedly shifted to a montage featuring heartfelt messages from her American friends, family, and finally, a video message from Choi Si Hun himself, thanking her for agreeing to marry him. Expressing her emotions back then, Ailee said, "I couldn’t stop crying." To add humour to the emotional event, she jokingly said, "It was so touching. And now, I guess my single life has officially ended!"

Ailee and Choi Si Hun announced their marriage on November 19 last year. The following day, the lovebirds took to Instagram to share lovey-dovey pics with captions expressing their happiness over the love the wedding news received from fans.

