The Sound Of Magic, Angel’s Last Mission: Love, A Korean Odyssey & more: Choose the best fantasy K-Dramas

‘Angel’s Last Mission: Love’ follows Dan (L) who is an angel. He is also a troublemaker and also an optimist. Yeon Seo (Shin Hye Sun) is a ballerina who does not believe in love. Dan then receives a mission. If he succeeds, he can return to Heaven. His mission is to find true love for Yeon Seo, but Dan soon falls in love with her.

‘The Sound Of Magic’ is about Yoon Ah Yi (Choi Sung Eun) who is a high school student, but she supports herself and her younger sister by working part-time jobs. She doesn't know where her parents are. Her father was driven away from home because of debt collectors and her mother then left home.

Even with her poor financial situation, she is able to rank near the top at her school academically. She also has a pretty appearance. Yoon Ah Yi wants to become an adult as soon as possible to have a stable job. Meanwhile, her classmate is Na Il Deung (Hwang In Yeop). He regularly competes with Yoon Ah Yi to receive the top grade, but they begin to have feelings for each other. One day, Yoon Ah Yi meets Magician Ri Eul (Ji Chang Wook) at an abandoned amusement park. He puts on magic shows to people who tell him they believe in magic. He is a mysterious person, but he comforts Yoon Ah Yi, who told him that she believes in magic.

