Youth MT: Park Bo Gum, Park Seo Joon, Ji Chang Wook & more star in summery poster for upcoming variety show

‘Youth MT’ (literal title) has revealed a new poster ahead of its premiere! The upcoming TVING variety show will see some of the cast members of the K-dramas ‘Love in the Moonlight’, ‘Itaewon Class’ and ‘The Sound of Magic’ uniting.

The newly released poster shows the 15 talented cast members as they pose for a photo. The first row from the top sees Ji Chang Wook, Hwang In Yeop, Choi Seung Eun, Ji Hye Won and Kim Bo Yoon from ‘The Sound of Magic’. The cast of ‘Itaewon Class’ take up the second row, with Park Seo Joon, Kwon Nara, Ahn Bo Hyun, Ryu Kyung Soo and Lee Joo Young. Meanwhile, the third row sees Park Bo Gum, Kim Yoo Jung, Jung Jinyoung, Chae Soo Bin and Kwak Dong Yeon from ‘Love in the Moonlight’.

The poster is accompanied by a caption which includes “Meeting these actors on one screen, is this reality?”.

Check out the sweet poster, below:

It had previously been reported that the ‘Love in the Moonlight’ team showed cute chemistry, much like that of a group of friends. Meanwhile, the ‘Itaewon Class’ team was said to be highly energetic, led by Park Seo Joon, their ‘Danbam CEO’. Further, the cast members of ‘The Sound of Magic’ were said to have shown the warm appearance of little ducklings following around their senior, Ji Chang Wook!

With ‘MT’ referring to ‘membership training’, it is expected that 'Youth MT' will feature the stars hanging out and playing games while bonding, as they set off to a retreat. The upcoming variety show was first announced in June of this year. Following this, the premiere date was revealed to be September 9.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BETWEEN 1&2: TWICE’s members star in a charismatic opening trailer ahead of comeback with 11th mini album

