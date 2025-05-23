5 Latest Telugu films to watch on OTT this week (May 19 - May 25): Sarangapani Jathakam, Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi to Viral Prapancham

Looking for something new to watch? This week's Telugu OTT releases offer a mix of genres and engaging stories. Whether you're in the mood for action, romance, or drama, there's something for everyone. Don’t miss out on these films and add them to your watchlist to treat yourself to a fantastic cinematic experience right from home.

Advertisement

Telugu movies to watch on OTT this week

1. Sarangapani Jathakam

Cast: Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Tanikella Bharani, Vennela Kishore

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This Telugu drama tells the story of Sarangapani, a car salesman deeply in love with his boss named Mythili. Their families plan a wedding and all seems perfect. But an astrologer predicts Sarangapani will commit murder someday. Strongly believing in this fate, he decides to kill someone early to avoid a worse outcome later.

2. Viral Prapancham

Cast: Priyanka Sharma, Sai Ronak, Nitya Shetty

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Viral Prapancham follows the story of two women whose lives are shaped by love and the internet. Swapna fights to save her long-distance relationship with Ravi after four years together. Meanwhile, Aditi builds a virtual bond with Praveen through social media. Both trust their partners and the digital world. Everything changes when a shocking event disrupts their lives.

3. Bhavani Ward 1997

Advertisement

Cast: Gayathri Gupta, Pooja Kendre, Sai Satish

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Bhavani Ward 1997 is a horror thriller that plunges viewers into a dark and emotional story. It follows Ajay and Diya, a couple whose love faces a terrifying challenge when Diya becomes possessed by a vengeful spirit. Their peaceful life turns into chaos filled with paranormal events and suspense. As Ajay fights to save Diya, they both are drawn into a world dominated by darkness.

4. Pendulum

Cast: Vijay Babu, Ramesh Pisharody, Indrans

Where to watch: ETV Win

Pendulum is a Malayalam film that is now streaming in a Telugu dubbed version. It follows the journey of two children, Amir and Angel, who once shared the same dream. Their bond breaks when a mysterious man interrupts the dream by calling Angel. Years pass. Amir is suddenly discovered in a truck belonging to a man named Antony, triggering a series of strange events.

Advertisement

5. Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi

Cast: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Vijayashanthi, Saiee Manjrekar

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video/Aha

Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi follows the emotional journey of Arjun, a devoted son raised by his mother, Vyjayanthi. The story opens with a striking scene where Sohail Khan’s character is thrown into a dry well, surrounded by foes. At its heart, the film explores Arjun’s relationship with his mother.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such stories!

ALSO READ: Latest Malayalam movies to watch on OTT this week (May 19 - May 25): Abhilasham, Hunt and more