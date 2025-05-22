Viral Prapancham OTT release: When and where to watch Nitya Shetty's Telugu thriller film online

Viral Prapancham is a Telugu thriller film that was released in theaters on March 7, 2025. Directed by Brijesh Tangi, the movie received mixed reviews and did not perform well at the box office. However, the makers have now secured an OTT deal with a prominent platform, and the film is all set to make its digital debut soon.

When and where to watch Viral Prapancham

Viral Prapancham will start streaming on Sun NXT from May 23, 2025. The announcement post on the OTT giant's official X account read, "Not every story based on a true incident ends happily !! Be aware of whom you trust online - Viral Prapancham, coming soon on SunNXT!"

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Viral Prapancham

Viral Prapancham follows the lives of two women caught in the tangled web of love and the internet. Swapna is in a long-distance relationship with Ravi after moving to the US. Determined to save their four-year bond, she fights to keep their love alive. Meanwhile, Aditi lives alone and forms a virtual connection with Praveen through social media. Both women place their trust first in their partners, then in the digital world.

The narrative takes a sharp turn when a shocking incident changes everything. The story unfolds entirely through computer screens, video calls, YouTube clips, social media posts, and messages, which offer a unique experience. It sheds light on how digital platforms can affect personal relationships and highlights growing concerns around online privacy and cybercrime. The film leaves viewers questioning how well they truly know someone in a world driven by screens.

Cast and crew of Viral Prapancham

Viral Prapancham stars Priyanka Sharma, Nitya Shetty, Sai Ronak, and Sunny Naveen in key roles. The film is written and directed by Brijesh Tangi, with additional writing by Vijaya and Lalith Bankupally. Varun Ankarla handles the cinematography, while GS takes charge of the editing.

The music is composed by Gyaani. Vamsi AR G serves as the production designer, and Poojitha Tadikonda designs the costumes. The film’s executive producer is Niranjan Aloor.

