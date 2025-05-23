Latest Malayalam movies to watch on OTT this week (May 19 - May 25): Abhilasham, Hunt and more

Malayalam cinema fans, your watchlist just got bigger! New movies have landed on OTT platforms this week. Expect fresh plots, strong performances, and cinematic magic. From small-town tales to larger-than-life dramas, these films promise to entertain. Time to press play and enjoy.

Malayalam movies to watch on OTT this week

1. Abhilasham

Cast: Saiju Kurup, Arjun Ashokan, Tanvi Ram, Sheethal Zackaria, Binu Pappu, Navas Vallikkunnu, Nimna Fathoomi

Where to watch: Simply South, Manorama Max

Abhilasham tells the story of Abhilash, a man who has always loved Sherin Moosa but has never confessed about it. However, Sherin moves away before he can express his feelings and her return to their hometown just reignites old emotions.

The plot thickens when she asks Abhilash to send 10 bottles of a special attar from his shop abroad. Unfortunately, it leads to a small legal issue. Then, lawyer Navas Vallikkunnu complicates things on purpose to bring the two closer. Thaju, another important character, also plays a role in shaping their story. The film follows Abhilash’s attempts to reconnect amidst twists and misunderstandings.

2. Hunt

Cast: Bhavana, Chandhunadh, Renji Panicker, Anu Mohan, G. Suresh Kumar, Rahul Madhav, Ajmal Ameer, Aditi Ravi

Where to watch: Manorama Max

Hunt offers a fresh take in Malayalam cinema by blending horror drama with a crime thriller. The story follows Dr. Keerthy, a forensic graduate assigned to solve a cold murder case of a woman from years ago. What starts as a routine investigation soon turns eerie as Keerthy feels a mysterious connection with the victim.

She begins to experience strange hallucinations and unsettling events that blur the boundaries between reality and the supernatural. As the film unfolds, viewers uncover the hidden link between Keerthy and the case.

3. Parannu Parannu Parannu Chellan

Cast: Sajin Cherukayil, Vijayaraghavan, Sreeja Das, Dasan Kongad, Samriddhi Tara, Unni Lalu

Where to watch: Manorama Max

Parannu Parannu Parannu Chellan tells the story of a young man hurt after his lover’s family rejects him. Feeling humiliated, he plans to run away with his love. His escape is driven by both love and revenge. Their sudden disappearance causes chaos as people search for them. During this, many hidden secrets come out.

The tension rises with shocking revelations. What begins as a simple act of rebellion soon turns into a deep and emotional drama.

