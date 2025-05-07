5 Malayalam movies to watch on OTT this week (May 5-11): Maranamass, Vadakkan, Pathu Maasam and more

Mollywood is all set to witness some exciting films making their way to the OTT space after completing their theatrical run. From action thrillers and survival dramas to much more, audiences are in for a treat this weekend.

Well, without much ado, let’s dive into the 5 upcoming Malayalam films to watch on OTT this week.

5 Malayalam movies to watch on OTT this week

Maranamass

Cast: Basil Joseph, Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny, Babu Antony, Suresh Krishna

Basil Joseph, Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny, Babu Antony, Suresh Krishna Directed by: Sivaprasad

Sivaprasad Releasing on: Sony LIV

Maranamass tells the story of a serial killer on the loose who targets elderly men, driven by a tragic past. His signature move after each crime is stuffing a banana into the victim’s mouth, earning him the title “The Banana Killer.” The film not only unravels the dark events that shaped him but also explores how the arrival of love in his life begins to change him.

Ouseppinte Osiyathu

Cast: Vijayaraghavan, Dileesh Pothan, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Hemanth Menon, Lenaa

Vijayaraghavan, Dileesh Pothan, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Hemanth Menon, Lenaa Directed by: R. J. Sarath Chandran

R. J. Sarath Chandran Releasing on: SimplySouth

A Malayalam family drama at its core, Ouseppinte Osiyathu takes audiences on a journey through the complex relationships and tensions between a father and his sons. The family dynamics take a turn for the worse when an unexpected revelation deepens the strain, leaving them to grapple with overwhelming emotions.

Parannu Parannu Parannu Chellan

Cast: Sajin Cherukayil, Dasan Kongad, Samriddhi Tara, Vijayaraghavan, Sreeja Das

Sajin Cherukayil, Dasan Kongad, Samriddhi Tara, Vijayaraghavan, Sreeja Das Directed by: Jishnu Harindra

Jishnu Harindra Releasing on: Manorama Max

humiliation a man faces when he is brutally rejected by the family of his one true love. While his initial instinct is to elope with her, the film reveals that his plan is also driven by a desire for revenge.

Vadakkan

Cast: Kishore, Shruthy Menon, Ravi Venkataraman, Anna Joseph, Kalesh Ramanand

Kishore, Shruthy Menon, Ravi Venkataraman, Anna Joseph, Kalesh Ramanand Directed by: Sajeed A

Sajeed A Releasing on: Amazon Prime Video

The plot of Vadakkan follows the life of a paranormal investigator who returns to his base in Kerala after receiving an unexpected call from his former girlfriend. Upon his arrival, he learns that Megha (his ex-girlfriend) and her husband, along with their team, were killed while filming inside a forest. This prompts him to launch an investigation.

Pathu Maasam

Cast: Sumod, Gopu, Jins Gopinath, Kavitha Jose, Suresh Thiruvali, Raiza Bijlee

Sumod, Gopu, Jins Gopinath, Kavitha Jose, Suresh Thiruvali, Raiza Bijlee Directed by: Sumod, Gopu

Sumod, Gopu Releasing on: Manorama Max

Pathu Maasam revolves around the story of Praseetha, a pregnant woman laborer who is abandoned by her husband. The film focuses on how she overcomes societal disparities as a single, hardworking woman facing numerous challenges. Her journey forms the crux of this 90-minute-long film.

