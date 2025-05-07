5 South Indian biopic movies to watch on OTT: Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran, Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, Mahanati, and more

South cinema has given some of the biggest hits over the years regarding delivering biopic movies at the box office. These films have done complete justice to represent the lives of some of the greatest personalities on the silver screen.

Well then, let’s check out these 5 superhit South Indian biopic movies which can be streamed on OTT.

5 South Indian biopic movies to watch on OTT

Amaran

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose, Bhuvan Arora, Shreekumar

Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose, Bhuvan Arora, Shreekumar Directed by: Rajkumar Periasamy

Rajkumar Periasamy Streaming on: Netflix

Amaran is a Tamil biographical action drama based on the life of the real martyred Major Mukund Varadarajan. It is an adaptation of the book series India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military, which contains a particular section on the life and bravery of the braveheart.

Iruvar

Cast: Mohanlal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Gautami, Tabu

Mohanlal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Gautami, Tabu Directed by: Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, Airtel XStream

Iruvar is one of the classic and iconic biopics produced by South Indian cinema. The movie is based on the lives of politicians MG Ramachandran, M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa. The Tamil epic political drama received wide acclaim upon its release and has retained its glory after so many years as well.

Soorarai Pottru

Cast: Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu, Urvashi, Karunas

Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu, Urvashi, Karunas Directed by: Sudha Kongara

Sudha Kongara Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya, is based on the life of GR Gopinath. The first founder to establish a low-cost airline carrier, Simplify Deccan, back in the early 2000s. It took reference from the entrepreneur’s own memoir titled Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey.

Mahanati

Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda

Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda Directed by: Nag Ashwin

Nag Ashwin Streaming on: Zee5, Amazon Prime Video

The storyline of the biographical drama Mahanati is based on the life of the yesteryear actress Savitri. It closely depicts the life of one of the finest stars of South cinema, stemming from her turbulent rise to acclaim, marriage with Ganesan and subsequently her fall in career. It is visualised from the perspective of a journalist and photographer.

Major

Cast: Adivi Sesh, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar

Adivi Sesh, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar Directed by: Sashi Kiran Tikka

Sashi Kiran Tikka Streaming on: Netflix

Major, a biographical action drama, is based on the life of the martyred Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. He made the ultimate sacrifice of his life while saving civilians and in action during the disastrous attacks in Mumbai back in 2008. The film received endless accolades and recognition for a brilliant cinematic presentation of the life of the war hero.

