Maranamass OTT Release: Basil Joseph’s black comedy film swept up Rs 14 crore at box office; here’s where to watch it online

Malayalam black comedy film Maranamass emerged as a solid hit at the box office. It became one of the highest grossing Vishu releases this year and competed strongly against several other deserving titles. And now the film is all set for its OTT release soon.

When and where to watch Maranamass

Maranamass has finally set its cap for an OTT release. The film will be available to stream on Sony LIV from May 15 onwards.

The streaming giant announced the same via an official post on their X account. Sharing a trailer glimpse of the comedy film, they wrote, “Welcome to a world where nothing makes sense, but everything will crack you up!Watch #Maranamass on SonyLIV From 15 May #MaranamassOnSonyLIV.”

Official trailer and plot of Maranamass

Dark comedy thriller Maranamass thrives on the story of a serial killer on the loose. He earns notoriety as an infamous ripper and goes on to terrorize an entire city, targeting elderly men as his primary victims.

The killer is depicted carrying out his crimes in a specific pattern, making it easier for the authorities to identify and connect him to each case. His trademark is leaving a banana stuffed in the mouth of his dead victims, which earns him the nickname "The Banana Killer."

While his infamy is widely known, the film delves deeper into the trauma and motivations behind his murderous spree. It gradually reveals the reasons behind his vengeful targeting of elderly men, uncovering the dark past that drives his actions.

Cast and crew of Maranamass

Maranamass stars Basil Joseph in the lead, along with Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny, Babu Antony, Suresh Krishna, Anishma Anilkumar, Pooja Mohanraj and others in key roles.

It is directed by Sivaprasad and produced by actor Tovino Thomas, jointly with Rapheal Productions World Wide Films. Maranamass’ music is composed by JK.

