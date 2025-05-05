Kiara Advani Sidharth Malhotra Priyanka Chopra MET Gala 2025 Raid 2 Box Office Thudarum leaked Pawandeep Rajan Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Sitaare Zameen Par The Bhootnii Box Office Raid 2 Box Office Sohail Khan

Pathu Masam OTT Release: Here's where to watch Sumud, Jins Gopinath’s Malayalam survival drama based on social issues

Malayalam survival drama Pathu Maasam is all set for its OTT release. Check out the deets!

By Srijony Das
Updated on May 05, 2025  |  02:30 PM IST |  5K
Pathu Maasam OTT Release: Here's where to watch Sumud, Jins Gopinath’s Malayalam survival drama
Pathu Maasam OTT Release: Here's where to watch Sumud, Jins Gopinath’s Malayalam survival drama (PC: Manorama Max on IG)

Pathu Maasam (translated as 10 Months) received a mixed response after its theatrical release. The Malayalam survival drama delivered social commentary on persistent issues within domestic households. The film is now set for its OTT release.

When and where to watch Pathu Maasam

Pathu Maasam has already made its OTT debut. The film is available to stream on Manorama Max starting from May 3.

The streaming platform shared the official announcement on their Instagram handle. Sharing a poster, they wrote: “Pathu Maasam | Streaming now on manoramaMAX.”

Check out the post here:


Official trailer and plot of Pathu Maasam


Set in the village of Thiruvalla, the story centers around Praseetha, a laborer, and her struggle to survive within rigid social norms.

Belonging to a lower caste, life has never been easy for Praseetha. Her burdens multiply after her husband is cast out from their family. Driven by themes of survival and resilience, the emotionally charged narrative explores Praseetha’s challenges as she navigates life alone, pregnant, abandoned by her husband Raghu, and battling loneliness and betrayal.

With a rare runtime of just 96 minutes, the film portrays her emotional and physical endurance amid societal pressures.

Cast and crew of Pathu Maasam

Pathu Maasam stars Sumod, Gopu, Jins Gopinath, Kavitha Jose, Suresh Thiruvali, Raiza Bijlee and Bibeesh Puthencheri. It is both written and directed by Sumod and Gopu themselves. 

Credits: Manorama Max
