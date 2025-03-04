'50 days in 92 centers': Sankranthiki Vasthunam director Anil Ravipudi pens note celebrating success of Venkatesh Daggubati starrer

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is undoubtedly a Sankranti blockbuster this year. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the movie features Venkatesh Daggubati, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles. As the film recently completed 50 days in theaters, the director penned a heartfelt note expressing his gratitude.

In his note on X, Anil Ravipudi thanked the audience for their immense love and support for Sankranthiki Vasthunam. He celebrated the film’s success and also called it a memorable Pongal blockbuster. "A heartfelt thank you to all the audiences for showering immense love on #SankranthikiVasthunam and making it a BLOCKBUSTER PONGALUU for everyone!" he wrote.

Marking "50 days in 92 centers", he credited exhibitors and distributors for their dedication to bringing the film to a wider audience. Anil Ravipudi reflected on the journey, appreciating the efforts of Venkatesh, producers Dil Raju and Shirish, actresses Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary, composer Bheems Ceciroleo, and the entire team for making this achievement possible.

"This milestone wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering dedication of our exhibitors and distributors, who stood by the film and ensured it reached every corner," Anil Ravipudi wrote.

On March 1, Sankranthiki Vasthunam premiered on ZEE5. The makers recently shared an update on their official X handle, stating that the film achieved the highest opening on the platform. They also revealed that it surpassed all previous records within six hours.

The film follows Damodara Raju (Venkatesh), a former Deputy Commissioner, who is asked by his ex-girlfriend, Assistant Commissioner Meenakshi (Meenakshi Chaudhary), to help solve a kidnapping case. The victim, Satya Akella, is the CEO of a major company. At the Chief Minister’s request, Raju agrees, but his wife Bhagyalakshmi (Aishwarya Rajesh) insists on joining to keep an eye on them. What follows is a mix of comedy, chaos, and thrilling action.

Meanwhile, fans are currently waiting for the release of the film's sequel during Sankranti 2027.