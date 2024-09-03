9 best South Indian thriller movies of all time on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more; Maharaja, Super Deluxe to Ratsasan

South Indian cinema has given us some of the most suspenseful and gripping thriller movies of recent times. From crime, suspense to murder mysteries, these South Indian thriller movies have captivated viewers across the globe. So, without any further ado, let's take a look at some of the best South Indian thriller movies of all time that you watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms.

9 Best South Indian Thriller Movies of All Time

Kaithi

Cast: Karthi, Narain

Where to watch: Aha

The story of the film revolves around an ex-convict who tries to meet with his daughter after getting released from jail. However, he gets caught up in a drug raid while trying to meet his child after years of separation, leading to a series of events.

Ratsasan

Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Ratsasan is one of the best psychological thrillers featuring a sub-inspector who attempts to hunt down a killer who targets teenage girls. Vishnu Vishal's role in the film was praised by the audiences and showcased his investigative skills towards solving brutal crimes. This film is considered one of the best South Indian thriller movies of all time.

Super Deluxe

Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and others

Where to watch: Netflix

If you’re a fan of intense thriller films, then Super Deluxe is a must-watch for you. Super Deluxe is a Tamil-language film that follows the themes of societal norms, love, and sexuality. The movie revolves around the lives of distinct people including a transgender woman, an unhappily married woman, a group of teenagers, and more. The film has been celebrated across India for its unique storytelling and rich characters.

Maharaja

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap

Where to watch: Netflix

This movie was one with an unexpected plot twist. For the unversed, Maharaja is one of the most successful films of 2024. The film has been receiving positive responses for its gripping narrative and storyline. The movie follows the life of a barber named Maharaja who lives with his daughter after the death of his wife. However, his life takes a dark turn after he crosses paths with Anurag Kashyap's character in the film. The plot of the film unfolds with several twists and turns, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats.

Bramayugam

Cast: Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan

Where to watch: SonyLiv

Bramayugam is a period folk horror thriller film set in Kerala during the 17th century. The film explores the themes of power and black magic. In the film, a singer named Thevan finds shelter at an ancient mansion. There, he meets with Mammootty, who is a practitioner of black magic. The entire film showcases black-and-white cinematography, leading it to become a critical and commercial success in Malayalam cinema.

Jai Bhim

Cast: Suriya, Lijo Mol Jose

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

If you want to watch a psychological thriller film, then this movie is a must watch for you. Jai Bhim starring Suriya is based on true events. The film follows the life of a human rights lawyer named Chandru who fights for justice for a tribal community man who is falsely accused of theft. As Chandru investigates the case, he uncovers several pieces of evidence against the police, leading to the discovery of the truth.

Vikram Vedha

Cast: R Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Vikram Vedha narrates the story of an honest police officer, Vikram, who tries to nab a gangster and serial killer named Vedha. When Vedha voluntarily surrenders and engages Vikram in the stories from his past, the latter's view of morality and justice is challenged. As Vedha's stories reveal the complexities of his life, Vikram begins to question the righteousness of his own actions and the corruption within his police unit.

Iratta

Cast: Joju George, Anjali, Arya Salim, Srikant Murali

Where to watch: Netflix

Iratta centers around the death of an ASI, who passed away on duty at his police station. Following this, his twin brother leads the investigation into his murder to unravel the truth. There are three main suspects in the case: CPO Bineesh, SCPO Sandeep and ASI John. As the twin brother unfolds the investigation, he gets to discover the truth, leading to an intense climax scene.

Viduthalai Part 1

Cast: Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon

Where to watch: Netflix

Viduthalai Part 2 follows the life of a constable named Kumaresan. He joins the police force and gets embroiled in the complex web of law enforcement while attempting to nab the leader of a separatist group named Perumal Vaathiyaar. However, as the plot unravels, Kumaresan understands the inhumane practices taking place within the police department. The film was a commercial success and a sequel to this film will hit the big screens on December 20 this year.

Which one of these best South Indian thriller movies of all time are you planning to watch? Let us know in the comments.

