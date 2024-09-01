WATCH: Suriya confirms Kanguva's postponement to avoid box office clash with Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan

Kanguva starring Suriya as the main lead is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The movie was scheduled for a theatrical release on October 10, coinciding with the festival of Dussehra. However, there were rumors that the film got postponed to avert a clash with Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan. Now, during the audio launch event of Meiyazhagan starring Karthi in Coimbatore, the actor confirmed that his film has indeed been postponed.

Confirming the news, he said, "Superstar Rajinikanth is the identity of Tamil cinema. Releasing Kanguva with Vettaiyan is not the right choice. Kanguva is like a child, please pray for the movie, there are a lot of effort went into the movie." Suriya further requested his fans to support him and stand by him during the release of Kanguva.

Check out his video below:

At the event, Suriya also lauded the Kanguva team for their sheer determination and hard work in making this film. He highlighted that over the past few years, more than a thousand people including the cast have dedicated themselves to Kanguva. Everyone has worked tirelessly amid challenging conditions to create something special for Tamil cinema.

Suriya shared that he believes in the hard work his team has put in and that will not go unrewarded. He further acknowledged that superstar Rajinikanth is a senior actor in the Indian film industry and his film should be released first.

Advertisement

He said, "On October 10, ‘Vettaiyan’ is coming. We should give way to the film out of respect. He is senior to me. He came to act when I was born. He has been an identity of Tamil cinema for over 50 years. I think it’s best if Superstar’s film comes out first."

Meanwhile, Kanguva starring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and others is a historical drama film. The film will also feature Disha Patani in a pivotal role. Directed by Siva, the movie will showcase intense fight scenes with Suriya and Bobby locking horns with each other.

On the other hand, Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth will hit the big screens on October 10. The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: Amid clash with Kanguva, has Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan completed its shooting schedule? Here’s what we know