Actor Rajesh passes away: Rajinikanth pens an emotional note for his close friend

The Kollywood industry is mourning the loss of veteran actor Rajesh. The senior actor passed away in the early hours of May 29, reportedly due to respiratory issues. He was 75 years old and is survived by his children Diya and Deepak.

Rajinikanth pens emotional note as he mourns the loss of his close friend

News of actor Rajesh Williams’ passing has gone viral across social media and the internet. Countless fans, friends, and colleagues of the veteran star have been sharing heartfelt obituary messages.

Now, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has penned a note on social media mourning the loss of his close friend. The Coolie actor expressed his grief and shock in a heartfelt message on X.

He wrote, “The news of the untimely death of my close friend, actor Rajesh, shocks me and causes me great heartache. A wonderful man, may his soul rest in peace.My deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Rajesh worked in over 150 films in 50-year long career

Rajesh made significant contributions not only to Tamil cinema but also to Telugu and Malayalam industries. Alongside his acting career, he worked as a dubbing artist and had a notable presence in television.

A native of Tiruvarur district, Rajesh made his acting debut in 1974 with Aval Oru Thodar Kathai, starring Kamal Haasan. Although it was a small cameo, it earned him recognition.

His big break as a lead actor came in 1979 with the film Kanni Paruvathile.

Rajesh has worked with the leading stars of South cinema

Over a career spanning more than five decades, Rajesh portrayed a wide range of characters. He frequently collaborated with stalwarts like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, and many others.

His most recent appearance was in the 2024 Hindi film Merry Christmas, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif.

