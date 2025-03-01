Adhik Ravichandran claims he made Good Bad Ugly with Ajith Kumar ‘as a fan’; REVEALS latter’s reaction to teaser

Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film Good Bad Ugly seems to have kept fans on their toes, as its teaser has already done quite a number on social media. Adhik Ravichandran, who has always proclaimed himself to be a diehard fan of the Tamil icon, has directed the film. Recently, he shared his experience of getting to work with AK himself.

Well, right after the teaser of Good Bad Ugly was unveiled at a theater in Chennai, Adhik Ravichandran, who was also present there, was immediately surrounded by fans congratulating him for bringing such a film on-screen.

Responding to all the fan love for him and Ajith Kumar, he expressed gratitude to everyone who has outpoured so much applause for the teaser. Adhik then remembered how he used to keep a banner of the actor with him earlier, but now, after directing him in a movie, it felt like a surreal dream that became reality.

Furthermore, the filmmaker even revealed how AK was very happy to see the way the teaser of Good Bad Ugly turned out.

In his words, “I have taken Good Bad Ugly as a fan. I'm very happy that fans are enjoying the teaser. I used to keep a banner for Ajith Kumar sir; now I'm directing a film with him. AK sir is very happy with the teaser. Movie is coming out on April 10th, Santhosama paarunga.”

Advertisement

Coming to the teaser of the forthcoming action flick, it features Ajith Kumar playing the role of a most-feared kingpin of the mafia world, whose release from imprisonment stirs a sense of unrest amongst people who have known his deadly reign.

The clip also includes AK pulling off some never-seen-before stunts and going all guns blazing at the drop of a hat, whilst his epic one-liners and dialogues keep up the end of becoming a true-blue massy entertainer.

For the unversed, it was just on February 6 when Ajith Kumar delivered another promising number at the box office with Magizh Thirumeni directed Vidaamuyarchi. The actor was praised for his performance in the film. It is now all set to stream on Netflix in March 2025.

In the meantime, the actor is currently busy with his racing career and has been participating in several motorsport events across the globe.