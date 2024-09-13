'Virat Kohli, a man who has the heart of millions': Radikaa Sarathkumar meets cricketer on a flight to Chennai, shares PHOTO

Radikaa Sarathkumar recently crossed paths with cricketer Virat Kohli during their flight to Chennai from London. During the journey, the veteran actress had the pleasure of posing for a selfie with the cricket legend. She also shared their photo on her social media handles along with a sweet note.

Radikaa wrote, "@virat.kohli a man who has the heart of millions, who makes us proud in his commitment to his game. Was a pleasure traveling with him. Thank u for the selfie." In the photo, both Virat Kohli and Radikaa were seen donning casual outfits for a relaxed journey. While the cricketer opted for a simple off-white T-shirt, the actress wore a grey sweatshirt.

Soon after she made the post, fans took to the comments section to share their reactions. A fan commented, "I'm sure he’s also honored being clicked with you," while another wrote, "I swear that he also dreamt in his childhood that a lead actress of the time one day would take a selfie with him, and say thank you for the same...never take any individual lightly, what tomorrow promises would be a celestial surprise." One of the fans also said, "2 icons in 1 frame".

Check out the post below:

Virat Kohli is in Chennai to prepare for the upcoming two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh, with the first match scheduled to start on September 19. He arrived at Chennai airport in the early hours of September 13, having flown directly from London, where he spent time with his family.

This series marks the cricketer's return to Test cricket after a break after the birth of his second child with wife Anushka Sharma.

Meanwhile, Radikaa Sarathkumar is a renowned actress who has worked in films across different languages. She has worked in popular Hindi films like Naseeb Apna Apna, Himmatwala, and others. Apart from these, some of her hit films include Theri, Pokkiri Raja, Chitthi and others.

