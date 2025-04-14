Alappuzha Gymkhana’s Naslen reveals he was offered part in Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly; ‘I couldn't accept the role because…’

Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly had hit the big screens earlier on April 10, 2025. As the film is making quite the buzz at the box office, Malayalam actor Naslen revealed that he had to decline the offer to appear in the movie as Ajith's character’s son.

According to a report by Mathrabhumi, the actor was asked about the same and he said, “Yes, I was approached to be a part of Good Bad Ugly, but at that time, I was shooting for Alappuzha Gymkhana. The Adhik directorial was a huge project involving big actors and spanned over two schedules. But I couldn't accept the role because of my other commitments!”

The actor did not hold back on the details of the same and revealed that he was offered to play the role of Ajith Kumar’s son in the film.

Coming to the film Good Bad Ugly, Ajith Kumar starrer is an action comedy venture directed by Adhik Ravichander. The film focuses on the story of AK alias Red Dragon, who was once a crime boss.

Owing to his wife restricting him from being part of her and their son’s lives, the man decides to atone for his crime by serving a sentence in jail. However, when he is released on his son’s 18th birthday, the man comes to know his son was framed for a murder and drug possession case.

Now, the man must go back to his gangster self to figure out the truth before it's too late and save his son. The film featured Salaar and L2: Empuraan fame Karthikeya Dev as AK’s son.

Apart from Ajith and Karthikeya, the film had actors like Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, and many more in key roles.

On the other hand, Naslen was seen in the lead role in the movie Alappuzha Gymkhana. The sports flick directed by Thallumaala’s Khalid Rahman featured the story of a few youngsters who venture into becoming boxers to join a college under sports quota.

