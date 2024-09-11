Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Sooseki-inspired Ganpati idol brings Pushpa 2 magic to Ganesh Chaturthi festivities

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the highly anticipated films of 2024. Directed by Sukumar, the film has become a cultural phenomenon amongst fans across the globe. Recently, Pushpa 2 fever took over the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as a fan made a Ganpati idol inspired by the film's song Sooseki.

The fan from Visakhapatnam shared a video wherein the Ganpati idol can be seen striking the iconic pose from the Sooseki song. The track featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna has gained popularity for its catchy and easy-to-copy dance moves.

Not only that, but the song became a global sensation with many recreating the iconic dance steps. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The Sooseki song is often referred to as the Couple Song and showcases the dynamics between Allu Arjun and Rashmika.

Check out the post below:

While we talk about Pushpa 2, let's not forget that an artist also made a Ganpati idol inspired by the Kantara movie starring Rishab Shetty. In the video that went viral, Lord Ganesha's idol can be seen adorned in a Panjurli Davia-inspired style from the movie.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit the big screens on December 6. The film was earlier scheduled to release in theaters on August 15, coinciding with the Independence Day celebrations.

The film will feature a returning cast including Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, Allu Arjun as Pushpa and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. Pushpa 2 will also feature Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and others in pivotal roles.

Interestingly, Pushpa 2 will clash with Rashmika's another film Chhaava starring Vicky Kaushal. Fans are excited to witness this box office clash in theaters as both films feature Rashmika as the leading lady.

