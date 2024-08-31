Pushpa 2 producer Ravi Shankar FINALLY REACTS to Pawan Kalyan's comment on portrayal of heroes as smugglers and says, 'He said something...'

Producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers has reacted to the recent controversy regarding actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, who had raised questions about lead actors playing smugglers in films. He clarified Pawan's remarks and said that his comments were taken out of context.

Ravi Shankar said, "Pawan Kalyan Garu was speaking in a different context. We assume that people thought he was referring to this movie. His stature is on another level, and he wouldn't say anything that negatively affects the film industry. He said something in the flow, but it has no connection with Pushpa 2."

The producer’s reaction came following Pawan Kalyan’s comments earlier this month. During a recent press interaction over his collaboration with the Forest Minister of Karnataka, he addressed changes in the portrayal of heroes on celluloid and shared how they are now reflected, similar to smugglers who cut away forests instead of preserving them.

According to the Hindustan Times, Pawan Kalyan said, “Around 40 years ago, a hero was someone who safeguards the forest. And now, the hero is someone who cuts away at the forest and is a smuggler.” The actor-politician added that he struggles to understand current cinema, which he is also a part of, because he feels, “Are we sending the right message?”

His remarks went viral on social media, with some netizens thinking it was a dig at Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s Pushpa franchise.

Coming back to one of the much-awaited films of this year, Pushpa 2: The Rule, it is slated for its release on December 6. At the same event, the producer Ravi Shankar addressed a question regarding the Allu Arjun starrer.

For those unaware, the Sukumar directorial faced scrutiny when rumors of discord between Allu Arjun and the film's director, Sukumar, surfaced. Additionally, reports were suggesting that the release might be postponed due to these issues.

However, Ravi Shankar refuted these claims and assured fans that the movie has turned out extraordinary and the remaining work will be completed by September.

He said, “Pushpa 2 has come out extraordinarily...by September we'll finish up the second half work of the film. By November, we'll send it around to theaters and confirm to hit screens on December 6.” (loose translation) The upcoming sequel will also star Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, who will reprise their respective roles.

