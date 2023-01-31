Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi dubbed version to release online: Where and when can you watch it

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi version will be out for the audience to watch it free on YT. The news about AVPL releasing in Hindi has taken social media by storm as Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada an official remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo gears up for release in cinemas on February 17 (new release date). Since the original version of the Allu Arjun starrer was highly loved by the audience, the expectations for Shehzada are sky-high.

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer superhit movie 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,' which was released in 2020, broke many records at the box office. Despite its flaws, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo managed to pull the audience to theatres across the country. Now, in an interesting piece of news, the Hindi dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be out on YouTube soon. Yes, you read that right!

Every story has a soul and it needs to connect with the audience in the right way. It remains to see what Shehzada, the remake version has in store for the audience.

Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo:

When and where to watch: Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, in Hindi, will be out on YouTube on Thursday, February 2. The Hindi dubbed version will be available for free on the Goldmines Telefilms YouTube channel. Apparently, the full movie will also be available for the viewers on the Facebook page of Goldmines.

Manish Shah of Goldmines planned to release the Hindi dubbed version of AVPL in January 2022 but cancelled it after Allu Aravind, the producer of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo convinced and stopped him from releasing the dubbed version.

Last year, speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Manish Shah of Goldmines Films, informed that they have not compromised on any aspect of the Hindi version. "You won’t find any regional references in the Hindi dubbed version. There is a board room sequence in the original where Allu Arjun is singing songs from South films, we have got it all changed to Hindi songs,” he said.

Shehzada Cast

For the unversed, the OG version features Pooja Hegde in the female lead role, and Shehzada will see Kriti Sanon in a glamorous avatar. Shehzada also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, and Sachin Khedekar.

Kartik Aaryan - Kriti Sanon's film Shehzada postponed by a week

Shehzada was set to release on 10th February but now, it will release on 17th February 2023. The makers decided to push the release by a week amidst Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's film Pathaan enjoying a successful run by raking in historic numbers at the box office worldwide.

Shehzada Trailer